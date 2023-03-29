Comedian Launches New Streaming Standup Comedy Platform

www.OpenBarComedy.com



Will compete with other humor streaming services featuring standup comedians, but with a twist.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Bar Comedy , LLC, announced today the upcoming launch of its standup comedy streaming service, Open Bar Comedy. The launch will take place at 12:00 am, April 1 (of course). Open Bar Comedy is the brainchild of comedian Ron Feingold, a comedic road warrior for thirty-three years who has performed all over the world in clubs, cruise ships, theaters, and corporate events. Open Bar Comedy is 100% comedian owned with its shareholders.

Ron Feingold

Besides the joy of performing, Ron wanted to create a new online venue for people to watch uncensored standup from the country's best comedians. "Who better to create a new platform that gives standup comedians complete freedom of expression than a fellow standup? Cancel Culture has created a void for real, sometimes (but not always) raw, and genuine humor."

Open Bar Comedy has filmed 56 specials over the last year by veteran standup comedians with a wide repertoire. The only rule for every special is that it be funny! Three (3) new comedy specials are added on the Open Bar Comedy website every month! Viewers can also whet their appetite for hilarity by subscribing to Open Bar's YouTube page. Watch hysterical YouTube Shorts and crowd work outtakes of ALL of the comedians on our roster.

An APP is also in development, giving viewers an even easier way to tickle their funny bones.

Below is the pricing/subscription structure:

Single Title Purchase: $5.99

Annual Subscription: $38.99 (Unlimited viewing of ALL specials at OpenBarComedy.com for a year and 3 NEW comedy specials are added every month.)

Feingold, an irrepressibly funny and positive force in the standup world for over three decades says, "I can't wait to launch this venture. It's been a labor of love, for sure, and I believe strongly in a performer's right to express whatever funny thoughts are on their minds. Somehow, we've gotten to a place where comedians have not felt safe enough to do that. Telling a comedian what jokes they can or cannot tell is like telling a painter what to paint. Art doesn't have restrictions! Open Bar Comedy provides that freedom for performers, and a unique viewing experience for subscribers."

Filmed at McCurdy's Comedy Theatre in Sarasota FL every month, Open Bar Comedy has been able to tap into the deep talent pool of comedians that frequent the legendary theater.

Questions? Call Ron Feingold at 407-301-4333. He won't be at a loss for words.

CONTACT:

Ron Feingold

CEO, Producer, Digital Creator

Open Bar Comedy

407-301-4333

[email protected]

SOURCE Open Bar Comedy