Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco To Perform Record Twelve Shows At Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Named one of the Top 10 highest-grossing comedians in the world Forbes for three consecutive years, Maniscalco's distinctive, physical style has been on display throughout his five comedy specials (for Netflix, Showtime and Comedy Central) prompting NBC Nightly News to describe him as "comedy's new superstar." In 2018 alone, Sebastian experienced a string of record-breaking, sold-out arena and theatre shows; a best-selling memoir, Stay Hungry; and a role in Green Book, which won Best Picture at the Academy Awards, so it's no surprise that Billboard honored him with their inaugural "Comedian of the Year" award.

"With the success of comedy, other opportunities opened themselves up," Maniscalco says. "I'm able to take on projects I'm passionate about, just do really quality stuff—I'm fortunate to be in a position where I can really calculate what I'm doing and not spread myself too thin."

The biggest focus for Sebastian Maniscalco in 2019 has been the launch of the "You Bother Me" tour, which began in September and included four sold out shows this past weekend at Borgata.

"We can't think of a more perfect entertainer than Sebastian Maniscalco to book for a record-breaking twelve performances in 2020," said Mike Woodside, Vice President of Marketing for Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. "Our customers absolutely love him, and the energy that he brings to his shows always makes for an unforgettable night out at Borgata."

Tickets for all twelve shows are priced at $129; $109; $99; $79 and are on sale now. Tickets for the performances can be purchased by calling 866.900.4TIX (4849) or by visiting theborgata.com.

Sebastian Maniscalco

Borgata Event Center

- Friday, June 12 – 7PM & 10PM

- Saturday, June 13 – 7PM & 10PM

- Saturday, June 20 – 7PM & 10PM

- Sunday, June 21 – 5PM & 8PM

- Friday, June 26 – 7PM & 10PM

- Saturday, June 27 – 7PM & 10PM

