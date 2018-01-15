Comedy Central® To Launch You Up With Nikki Glaser, A Live Daily Morning Show On SiriusXM's Comedy Central Radio

Fans will get to listen in as Glaser and her best friend and touring buddy, Tom Thakkar, do what they've been doing in comedy club greenrooms across the country for years: oversharing about their personal lives, getting and giving perspective on dating and sex, dissecting pop culture, trying to understand the news, and making fun of whatever or whoever else deserves it.

You Up with Nikki Glaser marks the second original show to launch on Comedy Central Radio following The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson and Dan Soder, a daily show which airs Monday through Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.

Launched in January 2013, Comedy Central Radio on SiriusXM (channel 95) is a 24/7 channel broadcasting an unparalleled and dedicated collection of stand-up comedy and original daily shows. The channel also features simulcasts of Comedy Central's late-night series The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper, which airs Monday through Thursday at 11:00-11:30 p.m. ET and 11:30-midnight ET with rebroadcasts throughout the schedule.

