Comedy Dynamics Has Acquired Feature Film ½ New Year to Release on the Comedy Dynamics Network September 10, 2019

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comedy Dynamics has acquired the feature film ½ New Year and will release it on the Comedy Dynamics Network via iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Comcast, Spectrum, Google Play, Dish and more September 10, 2019.

Every last Saturday in June, this LA group of friends throw a "1/2 New Year" party where they pop bottles, make new resolutions, and give the year a reboot with a night to really let loose. At last year's party, one of the friends has a frightening breakdown that changes relationships. This year, as the gang prepares for and then celebrates what might be their last 1/2 New Year party ever, secrets are revealed, couples either grow up or break up, friends learn to ask for help, and each character gets a little closer to discovering who they are and who they want to become. This film is a celebration of friends, who are the family we get to choose.

½ New Year stars Rome Flynn (How To Get Away With Murder, A Madea Family Funeral, The Bold and the Beautiful), Drew McAnany (20Q with Drew, Intrusion), Bo Youngblood (NCIS, Days Of Our Lives, Conan), John Ierardi (Escape Room, CSI NY, Good Deed), Shanley Caswell (The Conjuring, Detention, NCIS: New Orleans), Brooke Lewis (iMurders, Sinatra Club, Polycarp) and Jeff Dye (Guest Comic on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Money From Strangers, Better Late Than Never). The film was directed by Tom Morash and was written Drew McAnany and Georgia Menides. Zachary Block, Tom Morash, Drew McAnany and Georgia Menides co-produced the film.

The film has been nominated for Best Film, Best Director (Tom Morash), Best Performance (Drew McAnany) at the 2019 Los Angeles Greek Film Festival.

"When I'd read Georgia & Drew's script, I knew it was a story I had to tell. Full of heart, full of emotion and very real. The talent we had both in front and behind the camera made this one of the greatest experiences of my life. We are so excited to partner with Comedy Dynamics to bring the story to the world!" said Tom Morash.

"1/2 New Year is a great reminder how our friends can be family in some instances and how important that dynamic is to everyone's quality of life," said Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of Comedy Dynamics.

Founded by Brian Volk-Weiss, Comedy Dynamics, a Nacelle company, is the largest independent comedy production and distribution company, producing the reboot of Mad About You featuring Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt, Netflix's Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History, Netflix's The Toys That Made Us, Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape, The CW's Discontinued, Animal Planet's Animal Nation with Anthony Anderson, the scripted comedy on Hulu There's… Johnny!, History's Join Or Die with Craig Ferguson, MTV2's Wild 'N On Tour, and Hulu's Coming To The Stage. Comedy Dynamics began releasing original films in theaters and will release the acclaimed independent film Slut in a Good Way in Spring of 2019. In 2017 the Comedy Dynamics Network (CDN) was launched and currently distributes specials, television shows and films to all major transactional platforms such as iTunes, Amazon, Google, PlayStation, Xbox and many major telco & satellite providers, including AT&T, Comcast, Charter, Dish, and Verizon. The company has worked with a wide range of established and emerging comedic talent including Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Aziz Ansari, Jim Gaffigan, Ali Wong, David Cross, and many more. 17 Comedy Dynamics releases have been Grammy-nominated (with three wins), including all 5 in the Comedy Album category for the 61stAnnual Grammy Awards.

