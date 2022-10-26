Comedy Experience Comes to New Cancún Resort

The Three-Day Festival Celebrates the Next Generation of Comedy Royalty

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Something new is coming to Cancún, Mexico right in time for Valentine's Day. The Laugh Out Loud (LOL) Comedy Experience, produced by So Fly Management, will take place February 16-20, 2023 at the brand-new all-inclusive Royalton Splash Riviera. The resort, set to open in December 2022, boasts an all-in luxury experience with premium suites, the largest on-site water park in the Caribbean, modern culinary offerings with 12 restaurants and 10 bars, spa, indoor trampoline park, bowling and laser tag, sports and fitness facilities.

The comedy festival includes four nights of non-stop laughs with the next generation of comedy royalty including Emmanuel Hudson and Zoie Fenty from VH1's Wild N' Out, internet sensations Kerwin Claiborne, Mojo Brookzz, Daphnique Springs, Not Karlton Banks and more. The event will also include a Meet & Greet Selfie Experience, Beach Parties, AUXGOD game night hosted by the game's creator Michael Rousseau and Sneaker Ball with a special performance by TikTok dancer Monstamovez.

"I wanted to celebrate the internet sensations that kept us laughing during the pandemic. We are working to create a safe and memorable event for solo travelers, those celebrating a special occasion or Valentine's Day with TikTok-worthy experiences," said the event's producer, Alicia Houston, Founder and Chief Experience Officer of So Fly Management.

Guest packages for the LOL Comedy Experience are on sale now at www.lolcomedyexperience.com and include entry to the weekend's events and four nights at the luxury resort.

ABOUT SO FLY MANAGEMENT:

So Fly Management is an experiential marketing and events management agency founded in 2013. Specializing in domestic and international experiences, they use the latest technology and marketing strategies to engage audiences and create an unmatched guest experience. Learn more at www.soflymanagement.com.

