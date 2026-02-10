COMEDY ICON ADAM SANDLER TO BE HONORED WITH ESTEEMED ASCAP FOUNDERS AWARD AT 2026 ASCAP EXPERIENCE, FEBRUARY 12 IN LOS ANGELES

ASCAP Experience Features Chart-Topping Songwriters Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Justin Tranter, James Fauntleroy, Annika Bennett, Darrell Brown, Andreas Carlsson, Mark Sonnenblick, Neff-U, Nova Wav, Steph Jones and additional special guests

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) today announced that songwriter, movie star and comedy powerhouse Adam Sandler will be honored with its esteemed ASCAP Founders Award, recognizing his contributions to music and songwriting across comedy, film and popular culture. Sandler will accept the award at the 2026 ASCAP Experience, ASCAP's flagship conference convening music creators, songwriters, composers and producers for a full day of panels, workshops, performances and community at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on February 12.

"Adam is a giant of comedy, and so many of his most hilarious onscreen moments are based in music and song," said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams. "From Opera Man to 'The Chanukah Song' to 'Grow Old with You,' Adam's genius ability to seamlessly blend comedy and music helps us all appreciate the wonders and absurdities of life and love. ASCAP is honored to recognize Adam Sandler for his singular contributions to the comedy music canon."

The ASCAP Founders Award is presented to songwriters and composers who have made pioneering contributions to music by inspiring and influencing their fellow music creators. Each is a musical innovator with a unique style of creative genius that will enrich generations to come. Previous recipients include Sir Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty, Patti Smith, Stephen Schwartz, Dr. Dre, Carly Simon, Billy Joel, Tom Waits, Elmer Bernstein, Jeff Lynne, Diane Warren, Quincy Jones, Neil Young and Elvis Costello.

An ASCAP member for 33 years, Sandler has made his mark on comedy and music with nearly 450 ASCAP-registered works ranging from amusing ballads to playful sing-alongs. From his famous SNL classics like "The Thanksgiving Song," "Lunchlady Land" and "Red Hooded Sweatshirt" to newer songs like his heartfelt tribute to Chris Farley in his 2019 Netflix special 100% Fresh, no Sandler skit is complete without a song to send the audience into fits of laughter. He has released six albums with two going double-platinum — They're All Gonna Laugh at You! and What the Hell Happened to Me? – and earned three Grammy nominations.

All his work showcases Sandler's prodigious wit, comic timing and ability to connect with his audience. His songs are also featured in several of his hit Hollywood films including The Wedding Singer ("Grow Old with You"), 50 First Dates ("Forgetful Lucy"), The Meyerowitz Stories ("Genius Girl") and Eight Crazy Nights ("The Chanukah Song, Part 3"). As a writer, producer and actor, Sandler's films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide and include critical successes and box-office hits like Uncut Gems, Grown Ups, Big Daddy and this year's Jay Kelly.

Sandler will accept the Founders Award at this Thursday's ASCAP Experience. Now entering its 20th year, ASCAP Experience is designed to unite aspiring songwriters, composers and producers with hitmakers and industry leaders, offering practical guidance, creative inspiration, and essential tools for navigating the future of music.

This year's Experience is packed with songwriters behind some of the biggest songs of this century. Confirmed to participate in the 2026 summit are Grammy-winning songwriter-producer duo Nova Wav (Beyoncé, Rihanna), chart-topping writer and activist Justin Tranter (Chappell Roan, Justin Bieber), acclaimed songwriter Mark Sonnenblick (KPop Demon Hunters), four-time Grammy-winning creator James Fauntleroy (Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars), hitmaker Andreas Carlsson (Backstreet Boys, NSYNC), and renowned writer-producers Darrell Brown (Keith Urban, LeAnn Rimes) and Theron "Neff-U" Feemster (Justin Bieber, Sia), among others. To top it off, legendary producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis will join ASCAP Experience for an afternoon fireside chat.

The day kicks off with ASCAP's Membership Meeting, opening with a special performance from Cautious Clay, followed by remarks from ASCAP President & Chairman of the Board Paul Williams and ASCAP Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Matthews. After that, a mix of panels, performances and workshops will take place — full schedule below.

ASCAP Experience 2026 Schedule

February 12, Skirball Cultural Center, Los Angeles

10:30 – 11:45 AM: ASCAP Membership Meeting

Special performance from Cautious Clay, followed by remarks from ASCAP President & Chairman of the Board Paul Williams, ASCAP Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Matthews and ASCAP EVP and Head of Creative Membership Nicole George-Middleton.

11:45 AM – 12:45 PM: Networking Roundtables and Lunch

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM: Afternoon Panels:

"Hitmakers | We Create Music" featuring Nova Wav, Mark Sonnenblick, Justin Tranter, James Fauntleroy

Personal journeys and practical advice on building sustainable careers as collaborators and creators across genres from the biggest names in the biz

"These Are a Few of My Favorite Syncs"

Music supervisors Frankie Pine (Magic Mike) and Raphaella Lima of EA Games on how creators can stand out in a competitive marketplace and earn placements for their songs

"Creating a Winning Song Pitch for Film & TV" featuring Jeannie Lurie

Songwriter Jeannie Lurie (Hannah Montana, High School Musical) offers her own approach to crafting a song pitch and what decision-makers listen for

2:45 PM – 4:00 PM: Interactive Session and How-To Mini Workshops

"Get Heard: Live Song Feedback" featuring Darrell Brown, Neff-U

Real-time constructive feedback on pre-submitted songs from Experience registrants in front of the live audience

"How to Work a Room: – Amanda Jones

"How to Make the Most of Your Musical Data" – Ed Razzano, ASCAP

'How to Hit All the Right Notes on Social Media" – Cassie Petrey, Crowdsurf

4:15 PM – 5:00 PM: Still In Control: Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis in Conversation

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis are one of the most successful writer-producer teams in modern music history, notching 16 Hot 100 chart-toppers for superstars like Janet Jackson, Boyz II Men, Mariah Carey, George Michael & Usher. These two masters come together to unpack what it takes to maintain a lasting creative partnership and create musical moments that stand the test of time.

5:30 PM – 6:30 PM: "The Writers Jam" featuring Andreas Carlsson, Steph Jones, Annika Bennett

Songwriters perform their biggest hits live and share the stories behind the songs.

ASCAP Experience is powered by pro audio sponsor Ultimate Ears Pro custom in-ear monitors, protecting your hearing while perfecting your sound.

The 2026 ASCAP Experience is currently at capacity. For more information, visit: https://www.ascapexperience.com/

About ASCAP

