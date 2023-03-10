Comedy Legend Darrell Hammond to Perform at Jamul Casino®

SNL Star Brings Comedy Brilliance to East San Diego County's Top Destination for Entertainment and Fun

JAMUL, Calif., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 5:30pm and 8pm, Jamul Casino will welcome Darrell Hammond to The Rooftop for a one-of-a-kind dinner and comedy show. Widely recognized for his sharp humor and masterful impressions of politicians, celebrities and newsmakers on Saturday Night Live (SNL), Hammond has been keeping audiences laughing for nearly three decades. He comes to Jamul Casino as part of its Supper Club at The Rooftop series, which pairs outstanding entertainment with exceptional cuisine at Jamul Casino's spacious outdoor event venue. The show demonstrates Jamul Casino's commitment to offering its guests world-class entertainment, food, and fun.

Darrell Hammond is one of the most prolific comedians of his time. He holds the title for being the second-longest running cast member on SNL at 14 seasons, and has served as the show's announcer since 2014. He has appeared in a number of feature films—a few of which include Weiners, Scary Movie 3, Scary Movie 6, Agent Cody Banks, and The Devil and Daniel Webster—as well as numerous television shows such as Law & Order: SVU, and Third Rock from the Sun. He frequently tours comedy clubs and theaters, where his quick wit and masterful impressions have made him a favorite on the comedy circuit. While he has impersonated a number national figures throughout his career, his imitations of US presidents have earned him the highest acclaim. He made a surprise appearance with President Bill Clinton in April 1997 at an event before celebrities, government officials and members of the press. He also performed at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2001, where he received a standing ovation in front of 2000 members of the media and President George W. Bush. In recent years, he saw a massive resurgence in his popularity due to his uncanny impression of Donald Trump, whom he first began impersonating in the late 1990s.

In addition to Darrell Hammond's comedic talents, the event will feature excellent cuisine prepared by Jamul Casino's award-winning chefs. Jamul Casino has been recognized annually as the winner in several categories of the San Diego Union-Tribune's "San Diego's Best" Reader's Poll. The Casino's fine dining restaurant, Prime Cut Steak & Seafood, has also received a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for five (5) years running.

Tickets to the Darrell Hammond comedy event at Jamul Casino, which are $85 each, can be purchased here.

President and General Manager of Jamul Casino, Mary Cheeks, states, "At Jamul Casino, we're serious about having fun—it's one of our core values. We strive to make every day at Jamul Casino a fun, and exciting experience. It makes perfect sense to welcome Darrell Hammond as a highlight of our April programming—he's a master at bringing laughter, enjoyment, and fun to his audiences."

