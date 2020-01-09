Comedy Legend Sinbad Joins Forces With CBD Wellness Company Life Pack Organics, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comedy legend Sinbad has joined forces with Life Pack Organics as both a Brand Ambassador and Board Advisor for the Los Angeles-based company specializing in premium CBD products. The 63-year-old comedian discovered the benefits of CBD after spinal fusion surgery in 2015. Sinbad had suffered from prolonged pain until finally discovering the undeniable positive effects of CBD.

Says Sinbad, "I tried every recommended pharmaceutical for pain management and, unfortunately, nothing had the long-lasting effects of CBD." On his partnership with Life Pack Organics, Sinbad explains, "For me, it's a natural progression to align with Life Pack Organics because I've tried their products and they're simply amazing, and they're all-natural. You can't beat that!"

Sinbad has been making audiences laugh for over 30 years and continues to draw new fans from his television specials, including "Brain Damaged," one of HBO's highest-rated specials. The HBO concert series "Sinbad's 70s Soul Music Festival" received the prestigious NAACP Image Award consecutively for two years as the Most Outstanding Variety Series/Special. Sinbad's hour-long stand-up special "Sinbad: Where U Been" was one of the highest-rated and most-watched specials on Comedy Central in 2010.

Sinbad is recognized worldwide for his appearances in hit movies like "Jingle All the Way," co-starring with Arnold Schwarzenegger, and "Houseguest," co-starring with the late Phil Hartman. The smash hit "Necessary Roughness" continues to be one of his most well-known films, along with cult-classic "Good Burger," which continues to delight audiences young and old.

In the '80s and '90s, Sinbad starred in the highly successful sitcom "A Different World" and had his own series, "The Sinbad Show." In addition to the Quincy Jones-produced talk show "Vibe," Sinbad was a recurring guest star on Showtime's "Resurrection Blvd" and, more recently, appeared on the successful FX cable series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." On the third season of "Celebrity Apprentice," he was an overwhelming audience favorite and continues to draw crowds doing what he does best in making audiences laugh while engaged in his legendary stand-up.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sinbad to our team as both an Advisor and Life Pack Ambassador as he is a down-to-earth, tremendously relatable personality who continues to delight audiences all over the world," said Robert Sarzo Jr., CEO of Life Pack Organics. "Sinbad's recognition and first-hand testimony will help educate the public to the benefits and uses of Life Pack Organics' CBD-infused products and, undoubtedly, inspire individuals to seek natural alternatives to pharmaceuticals that have far too many negative side effects."

Life Pack Organics is a next-level, Los Angeles-based wellness company specializing in science-based, organic products infused with full-spectrum, non-THC, CBD oil for today's health-conscious consumers. Life Pack Organics products can be beneficial in sports recovery, pain relief, reducing anxiety and improving sleep, and used in promoting an overall healthy lifestyle. Life Pack Organics is at the forefront of the CBD revolution with our high potency, 100% vegan, organic, CBD products.

