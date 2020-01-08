Comedy Mentor Judy Carter: Ten Commandments of Comedy from The New Comedy Bible

BURBANK, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Judy Cater doesn't like to brag, but she wrote the bible. Twice.

"The Ten Commandments of Comedy" will be discussed by America's leading comedy mentor, Carter, at a free, three-hour comedy workshop for comics, comedy writers and students of funny at noon Sunday, January 26, 202 at Flappers Comedy Club, 102 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank, California. To register go to: https://themessageofyou.com/la-stand-up-comedy-workshops-with-judy-carter/

Seth Rogen, Maz Jobrani, and Hannah Goldsby, among others, attribute Carter's workshop, books, and exercises to launching their comedy careers. Carter has been featured on "Oprah," CNN, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal. The author of the million-selling book The Comedy Bible, her proven methods are legendary among today's top performers.

The workshop is offered in celebration of her new book, The New Comedy Bible, which was released on January 8, 2020 (2020, www.indiebooksintl.com ). The book is completely new from her original book, published almost 20 years ago.

"Learn how to spin the weird, scary, strange and stupid events in your life into comedy gold," says Carter, who has been a successful stand-up comedian and motivational speaker.

Carter offers the following Ten Commandments of Comedy:

Thou Shall Not Steal

Don't "borrow" jokes from other comics, or from the Internet, or from the examples in this book. The audience wants to hear your original story and voice. That's your bankable asset. Among comics, stealing is the original sin. Thou Shalt Not Lie

Truth is stranger, and funnier, than fiction. Authenticity is the secret sauce of your act. Audiences want to know you and can tell if you're being disingenuous. Thou Shalt Become A Social Media Star

Build a major presence on social media platforms. Post or upload videos and connect with your followers every day. Your cell phone is your publicist, so talk to it, record observations and post them every single day. Thou Shalt Pay Your Dues

Stage time has no substitute. When you fail, get back onstage and try again. Keep what works and lose / rewrite what doesn't. The recipe for success is: Bomb - Try again - Cry - Try again - Eat a pizza - Try again - Repeat! Don't give up! Thou Shalt Network

At every open-mic night, be friendly to the emcee/host, stay and watch the other comics, and thank the club owner. You need them as much as you need fans, if not more. One of these people may become a player in the industry and hire the people they like. No joke. Many New York comics wish they had been nicer to that bartender at the Improv who went on to run HBO. Networking is essential to your long-term success. Thou Shalt Bash The Powerful

Comedy has always poked fun at the rich and powerful accountable. It's called "Punching Up." On the flip side, bashing those you perceive as less fortunate, based on religion, race, and sexual orientation, isn't smart. Don't use your comedy to oppress others. Thou Shalt Never Use Age As An Excuse

You're never too young, or too old, to be funny. The late, great American comic Rodney Dangerfield got his big break when he was forty-four. Lewis Black was forty-eight when his appearances on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart turned him into a household name. Thou Shalt Work "Clean"

On the road to fame, you need paying gigs. That anal sex joke may be hilarious, but it will rule out lucrative corporate gigs. Save your "blue" material for the clubs. (Remember, cleanliness is next to Godliness). Thou Shalt Not Try to Be Funny

Trying too hard to get laughs on a stage is equivalent to trying too hard to get love on a date. Either way, you'll end up rejected. Develop material to communicate your opinions and ideas in a way that's authentically funny. (See Commandment 2.) Your natural humor must shine through. Thou Shalt Write Every Day

No resting on the seventh day. Comedy is a 24/7 job! Your funny bone is not so much a bone as a muscle. Use it or lose it. Write every day, do all the exercises in this book, and work with your Comedy Buddy regularly. Do the heavy lifting so when opportunity knocks, you'll be ready.

