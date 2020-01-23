Comedy Podcast Network Headgum Expands to Launch "Headgum Studios"

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, comedy podcast network Headgum announced the launch of Headgum Studios , an expansion of the existing network that now provides full-service podcast production. Headgum Studios launches a slate of seven new programs – Headgum Originals – targeted to today's discerning comedy fans and podcast listeners.

Launched in 2015, Headgum grew out of founders Jake Hurwitz and Amir Blumenfeld's popular podcast, If I Were You. A mark of exponential growth, in 2019 the network received an average of 10MM monthly listens network-wide.

Said Amir Blumenfeld, "Since the formation of the network, Jake and I have gotten to work with some incredibly talented people. The opportunity to amplify these voices is driving Headgum Studios. Headgum Originals deliver on our goal to create comedy podcasts that fans will love...and our enemies will hate."

Headgum Studios is a fully-owned production division of the Headgum network, with studios in LA and NY. It will produce Originals and collaborate with publishers to develop entertaining, results-driven content (like a recent campaign promoting Netflix's Always Be My Maybe). Headgum will continue to produce and support existing award-winning shows including Doughboys and Why Won't You Date Me.

HEADGUM ORIGINALS

Dead Eyes

Connor Ratliff sets out to solve the mystery of why Tom Hanks fired him from a small role in the HBO miniseries Band Of Brothers. Guests include Jon Hamm, Zach Cherry, Aimee Mann, Rian Johnson. Listen

I Don't Want to Talk About Fight Club Anymore

Jacob Wysocki hosts an endurance podcast as he watches Fight Club for 72 hours straight. Listen

Inside Voices

Kevin T. Porter invites the people behind your favorite podcasts to talk about how they built their shows and found their voices. Listen

Newcomers: Star Wars with Lauren Lapkus and Nicole Byer

Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus watch the Star Wars movies for the first time discussing the films and *culture* with super-fans as they go. Listen

Review Revue

Reilly Anspaugh and Geoffrey James pour through reviews online and give their takes on the zaniest, most thought-provoking comments. Listen

Text Doctor

Rahul Kohli, the Text Doctor, will be joined by guests as he discusses and dissects texts, DMs, and dating app messages. Coming soon!

The GOAT Show

Jake Hurwitz and Micah Hurwitz discuss, rate, and review everything from water bottles to karaoke songs on their search for the greatest everything of all time. Listen

