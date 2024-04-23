ComedySportz Milwaukee Celebrates 40 Years of Laughter

Improvisational Comedy Institution Hosts ComedySportz World Championship to Celebrate 40 Years in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The year, 2024 marks the 40th Anniversary of ComedySportz (CSz Milwaukee). CSz Milwaukee has been entertaining audiences since 1984 with its flagship ComedySportz matches. ComedySportz, a local institution, is improvisational comedy played as a sport with two teams, a Referee, in a sports arena atmosphere, complete with AstroTurf field. CSz been racking up the points and laughs for hundreds of thousands of loyal fans worldwide! Yes, we said worldwide! From its humble beginnings at Kalts Restaurant on Oakland and Locust, ComedySportz is now CSz Worldwide boasting over 24 locations around the world.

CSz Milwaukee has performed over 16,000 shows since its inception. "From our in-house matches every weekend to our road shows, we have entertained easily over 100,000 people over the years," says ComedySportz Founder, Dick Chudnow. "Our success comes from our firm belief that comedy is for everyone. We are so proud of the fact that anyone and everyone can enjoy ComedySportz not only our shows but our educational and corporate training programs. Improv is about connection and bringing people together to build a better community through authenticity and laughter. It has been our greatest honor to be part of the Milwaukee Community for 40 years."

CSz Milwaukee located at 420 South First Street, is the cornerstone of the comedy community. In addition to weekend ComedySportz matches, the secondary theater, the Farina Arena, hosts over 100+ original Improv, Sketch, Stand-up and Musical productions every year. CSz Milwaukee has a full restaurant and bar.

To mark the 40th Anniversary CSz Milwaukee will host the 2024 ComedySportz World Championship, from July 31st to August 3rd, 2024. Milwaukee will play host to top improvisational comedy teams from around the country for a week of uproarious entertainment. They will not only compete for laughs but for the title of CSZ World Champion!

Ticket Information and schedules for the 2024 ComedySportz World Championship will be released on www.cszmke.com in the coming months.

In addition to its theater offerings, CSz Milwaukee works with its CSz Worldwide Partners to deliver corporate entertainment, in-person and virtual learning and development, and events marketing solutions globally – all using the creative and transformative power of improvisation. For more on this exciting collaboration of 24 different theaters, visit cszworldwide.com

