Comeet, a Spark Hire Company, Launches One-Way Video Interviewing within ATS Workflow: Access Better Hiring for Everyone

22 Feb, 2024

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Hire, a frontrunner in video interviewing solutions for over a decade, and Comeet, its advanced Applicant Tracking System (ATS), have announced a pivotal new feature within the ATS as an advancement of their comprehensive Talent Acquisition Suite. This exciting rollout introduces Spark Hire's one-way video interviewing feature directly into its ATS platform marking a significant stride toward better hiring for everyone.

This new feature is designed to transform the hiring process, making it more efficient, automated, flexible, and accessible for recruiters, hiring teams, and candidates alike.

In celebration of this product advancement, Spark Hire and Comeet are providing an exclusive offer for its Comeet ATS users: 25 complimentary one-way video interviews each month. Users seeking to further improve their recruitment process can upgrade to a Premium Plan for unlimited access and additional features, such as customized question sets for candidates.

"This new feature is just a glimpse into the incredible Talent Acquisition Suite that we're building at Spark Hire," said Josh Tolan, CEO of Spark Hire. "Our goal is to make talent acquisition not just more efficient for recruiters and hiring managers, but also more engaging and fair for candidates. This is a significant step toward our vision of better hiring experiences and outcomes for everyone."

The new feature also signifies Spark Hire's commitment to continuous innovation in recruitment technology, ensuring that the hiring process keeps pace with the evolving demands of the modern workforce.

As a leading provider of one-way video interviewing solutions and comprehensive talent assessments, Spark Hire is dedicated to offering innovative tools that streamline the hiring process, enhance candidate engagement, and enable smarter hiring decisions.

A Spark Hire Company, known for its intuitive and robust ATS, Comeet is revolutionizing recruitment processes for recruiters and hiring managers with its efficient, user-centric tools and features.

