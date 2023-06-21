Comeet Launches Recruiting Analytics Suite, Pioneering Data-Driven Hiring by Combining Analysis and Visualization Solutions

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comeet, global leader in collaborative recruitment software, on the heels of its AI Assistant launch and announcement of the merger with Spark Hire, released its highly-anticipated Recruiting Analytics suite for all customers. Replacing disjointed systems that often hinder successful hiring, Comeet has responded to feedback from thousands of talent acquisition professionals and developed an industry-first, all-encompassing data hub. This comprehensive suite empowers recruiters, TA leaders, and senior executives with enterprise-level recruitment analytics, providing a unique offering to the recruiting industry.

Tommy Dikerman, Chief Product Officer at Comeet, shed light on this shift in recruitment analytics: "Previously, organizations needed multiple systems and experts to track recruiting metrics, leading to fragmented and costly solutions. Our Recruiting Analytics suite revolutionizes this. It combines all functionalities into a singular, accessible tool, empowering every organization, at any size, to make data-driven hiring decisions. This is more than analytics; it's a streamlined solution for optimizing processes and planning strategically, resulting in better recruiting outcomes."

Targeted at recruiters, recruiting managers, and executives, the Recruiting Analytics suite has specific features designed to cater to the needs of each role. Recruiters can leverage tailored reports for tracking key hiring metrics, managers get in-depth reports for optimizing recruitment processes, and executives get a bird's-eye view of key hiring metrics and trends, empowering strategic decision-making.

"Understanding that every organization is unique, with its own set of challenges, we designed our Recruiting Analytics suite to be both sophisticated and adaptable," said Tamir Iscovici, Senior Product Manager for Data and Analytics at Comeet. "Recruiting Analytics offers actionable intelligence via two synergistic tools. Our advanced customization and analysis toolkit allows TA leaders to tackle unique hiring challenges. Alongside this, visualization tools simplify communicating these insights to executives. These tools provide not just information, but the power to translate insights into strategic actions."

Customers using the Recruiting Analytics suite have provided enthusiastic feedback. "The system is very intuitive. With so many analysis capabilities, it's every hiring manager's dream." said Moshit Tuval, HR Director at Future Meat.

The introduction of Recruiting Analytics represents another significant milestone for Comeet in fulfilling its mission to make hiring better for everyone. As an industry leader, Comeet continues to revolutionize recruitment by leveraging advanced technology to promote a more efficient, effective, and inclusive hiring process.

Comeet is an award-winning provider of applicant tracking and candidate management platform (ATS), trusted by forward-thinking, mid-market, and enterprise customers around the globe. Comeet is committed to making hiring a more efficient, effective, and enjoyable process. The platform offers robust collaboration, communication, automation, and reporting for recruiters, hiring managers, and candidates, along with customizability, elastic recruiting, and smart search features. Comeet recently merged with Spark Hire, a top-rated video interview platform. The merger combines complementary technologies to present users with the most comprehensive suite of products in the talent acquisition space.

