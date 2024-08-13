Comercio TV Launches, Revolutionizing Financial News for Spanish-Language Viewers

MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comercio TV, the groundbreaking financial news channel tailored for Spanish-speaking audiences, is now live. With a mission to bridge the gap in financial literacy and news among the Hispanic community, Comercio TV offers a unique blend of live financial market coverage, educational content, and expert analysis.

Meeting a Critical Need

According to a recent survey by Horowitz Research, 73% of Spanish-language viewers feel that financial education is a key challenge for the Hispanic community. With only 27% owning their home and 22% having enough money saved for emergencies, there's a clear demand for accessible financial information. Comercio TV aims to address these needs by providing comprehensive financial content in Spanish.

Diverse and Engaging Programming

Comercio TV stands out with its robust lineup of programs, including "Buenos Días Wall Street" and "El Campanazo." These shows feature live market analysis, expert interviews, and practical financial advice, making complex financial topics accessible to all viewers. With over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube, Comercio TV has quickly become a trusted source for financial news and education.

Expanding Reach and Online Presence

The channel's rapid growth is evident in its expanding distribution. Comercio TV is available on major platforms, including a standalone app on Roku and Viva Live TV in the United States, Altice and Wind Telecom in the Dominican Republic, and YouTube worldwide. The channel is also accessible on TuneIn, allowing listeners to access live audio feeds on the go. Additionally, Comercio TV's website, www.comercio.tv, is updated daily with the latest financial news and insights, attracting visitors from the US and abroad.

Commitment to Quality and Accessibility

"Comercio TV is dedicated to providing high-quality, relevant financial content to the Hispanic community," said Freddy Arias, Content Director. "Our goal is to empower viewers with the knowledge they need to make informed financial decisions. With our diverse programming and expanding reach, we are committed to making a significant impact."

About Comercio TV

Comercio TV is a Spanish-language financial news channel offering live coverage of financial markets, in-depth analysis, and educational content. With a mission to improve financial literacy and provide valuable insights, Comercio TV serves as a vital resource for the Hispanic community. The channel is available on multiple platforms, including Viva Live TV, YouTube, and through its website at www.comercio.tv.

For more about Comercio, please visit www.comercio.tv

Media Relations Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Comercio TV