Comerica Incorporated Names Cassandra M. McKinney, Executive Vice President of the Retail Bank; Michael J. Aust to Retire on May 1

"Cassandra's broad leadership and strong expertise in retail banking will allow her to continue to deliver strong outcomes for our customers and growth for our business," said Farmer. "Mike leaves an indelible legacy. His vision to make banking easier drove investments in the transformation of our service and delivery systems and embedded in our banking centers a culture focused on our customers."

McKinney joined Comerica in 2005 as Senior Vice President and Retail Director of Product and Sales Management. She became Director of Retail Operations in 2011 and was named Director of both retail product and operations in 2016, where she currently serves. She has three decades of experience in financial services, sales management and technology disciplines. Prior to Comerica, McKinney held various roles of increasing scope and responsibility with Bank of America and IBM across the financial services, insurance and manufacturing industries.

McKinney earned degrees from Columbia University in Chemical Engineering and Dillard University in Chemistry and is a graduate of the Consumer Bankers Association's School of Banking. She serves on the Booker T. Washington Advisory Board in Dallas, has served as Women of Tocqueville Chair for the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, and is currently chapter president for The Links, Incorporated.

Aust joined Comerica in 2005 as Director of National Retail Banking, where he helped direct Comerica's banking center expansion into our growth markets, improving our distribution. He also served as Director of Retail Administration and has been Executive Director of the Retail Bank since 2013. Aust led business growth, improved customer facing business processes, and helped transform our banking centers, call center and digital channels during his 15-year tenure at Comerica. Prior to joining Comerica, he held various leadership positions in retail banking and commercial lending at National City Corporation and Fifth Third Bank in Ohio.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $73 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, and celebrated its 170th anniversary in August 2019.

