Comerica Incorporated Names Greg Carr, Executive Vice President of Wealth Management

"Greg brings to Comerica nearly 30 years of financial services experience, having spent over a decade in wealth management and the balance of his early career in commercial banking," said Farmer. "His core values align with those of Comerica and his relationship banking, customer-centered approach is exactly how we serve our Wealth Management clients."

Carr joins Comerica from Wells Fargo Private Bank, where he served as senior managing director for the Southeast region, leading a team who provided investment management, private banking, trust, estate, credit, and integrated wealth management services through Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as well as insurance and brokerage services through Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC. Prior to his Southeast region leadership role, he served in various leadership positions for Wells Fargo, including as the Wells Fargo's Regional Managing Director, Wealth Management, for Carolina East in North Carolina. Earlier in his career, he worked in a variety of roles in wholesale banking, risk management and market leadership. He led the Commercial Banking Group for the state of South Carolina and, prior to that, served as Market President and Senior Commercial Relationship Manager.

Carr earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management/Finance from North Carolina State University and attended the United States Navy Supply Corps School. He retired from the United States Navy Reserve as a Lieutenant Commander with over 22 years of dedicated service and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his leadership commanding the 528th Navy Expeditionary Forces Unit, Operation Iraqi Freedom. Additionally, he serves on the Gulf Stream Council Executive Board.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $73 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, and celebrated its 170th anniversary in August 2019.

