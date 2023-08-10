Comerica Promotes Grant Simon to Senior Vice President, Group Manager, Technology and Life Sciences - San Francisco

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank has promoted Grant Simon to Senior Vice President - Technology and Life Sciences (TLS), Group Manager, San Francisco, effective August 11, 2023. He will report to Robert Hernandez, Group Manager, TLS – California.

Grant Simon, Comerica Bank Senior Vice President - Technology and Life Sciences (TLS), Group Manager, San Francisco

In his new role, Simon will oversee his group's direction, strategic growth and investor coverage in Northern California. He will be responsible for executing corporate development and sales strategy for his group in Comerica Bank's San Francisco TLS space, while also expanding his focus to guide team development in the region and continue to drive TLS's longstanding commitment to the innovation economy.

"Grant is a results-focused leader who has delivered strong organization growth for Comerica Bank's TLS Division," said David Whiting, Comerica Bank TLS Division President. "As we continue to invest in the venture and innovation banking space, Grant's efforts are key to long-term growth in the Division. These investments will be able to further leverage our 30 years in serving the innovation economy ecosystem and emphasize our future commitment as well."

Simon joined Comerica's Venture Capital Group, TLS Division, in June 2021. Prior to arriving at Comerica Bank, he served as a Vice President at Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bancorp in its Technology and Structured Finance division, leading growth initiatives including the banks' expansion interest in Southern California. Simon has also held roles at SVB Financial Group, Apple and Lam Research.

He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona and MBA from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business.

Comerica Bank's TLS Division remains one of the longest standing venture banking practices in North America, specializing in providing comprehensive banking solutions to support technology and emerging growth companies at all stages of the venture growth cycle.

