Comerica Recognized as One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the Nation

Comerica is one of about four Texas companies named among The Civic 50 winners that were announced at the Service Unites 2018, Points of Light's annual conference on volunteering and service in Atlanta. Leaders from across sectors gathered to discuss social innovation, civic engagement and cross-sector collaboration.

"The Civic 50 truly highlights the commitment of community and civic engagement of America's leading brands," said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO, Points of Light. "Points of Light believes that people drive change in addressing society's growing and most profound challenges. The business community plays an important role in creating and delivering innovative solutions that drive social good in the communities where they live and work."

The Civic 50 honorees are public and private companies with U.S. operations and revenues of $1 billion or more. They are selected based on four dimensions of their U.S. community engagement program, including investment, integration, institutionalization and impact.

"Comerica is honored to receive this recognition. We embrace the spirit of giving through 'involvement,' which is one of our core values," said Ralph W. Babb Jr, chairman and chief executive officer of Comerica. "Our steadfast commitment to the communities we serve is underscored by the many nonprofit organizations we support. Each year, we log tens of thousands of volunteer hours and contribute substantially to help our communities thrive, sustain and grow."

The Civic 50 survey was administered by True Impact , a company specializing in helping organizations maximize and measure their social and business value. The survey instrument consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform The Civic 50 scoring process. The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate involvement in communities.

To learn more about The Civic 50, to see a full list of the winners and to access the highlights, trends, benchmarking data and best practices from the 2018 Civic 50, please visit www.Civic50.org .

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

About Points of Light

Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, mobilizes millions of people to take action that is changing the world. Through affiliates in more than 200 cities and partnerships with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages four million volunteers in 20 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people where it's needed most. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org .

