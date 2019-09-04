Comerica Reopens Palm Beach County Banking Centers, Offices Following Hurricane Dorian

DALLAS, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced today it is reopening its Palm Beach County banking centers and offices, after a one-day precautionary closing in response to weather-related conditions associated with Hurricane Dorian. Each location, which includes Boca Raton, East Boca, Palm Beach Gardens, Singer Island Bridge and Wellington will resume business at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 4.

"Our thoughts are with all those impacted by Hurricane Dorian," said Patty Nobles, Comerica Bank Florida Market president. "We assessed the impact of the storm and found that our Palm Beach County banking centers and offices sustained minimal damage and can reopen. The well-being of our colleagues, customers and area residents is still paramount in this aftermath period."

Comerica customers who need remote assistance can call the Comerica Contact Center, or utilize online and mobile banking resources.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

