Comerica Temporarily Closes Texas Market Banking Centers, Offices on Wednesday Due to Extreme Winter Weather Conditions

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank announced today it has extended its winter weather-related closures to include all Texas banking centers and offices Wednesday.

"Our state received another round of winter weather overnight, resulting in additional and continued power outages for many of our banking centers and colleagues," said Comerica Bank Texas Market President Brian Foley. "The Texas Department of Transportation also has advised drivers to exercise extreme caution and delay any unnecessary travel because roadways may be hazardous. We will continue to monitor the situation, prioritizing the well-being and safety of our colleagues and customers."

Customers are encouraged to utilize Comerica's Mobile/Web Banking resources, or call (888) 444-9876 for additional support.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida, and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $88 billion at December 31, 2020.

