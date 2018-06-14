Comerica Today Announces Adjustments for Legacy Sterling Warrants

These adjustments resulted from the declaration by the Comerica Incorporated Board of Directors on April 24, 2018, of a dividend of $0.34 per share on Comerica Common Stock. The dividend is payable July 1, 2018, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2018. This declaration did not trigger the adjustment or carry-forward provisions of the original Comerica Incorporated warrants.

Further information on the Sterling Warrants and the adjustments to the Sterling Warrants exercise price and number of shares of Comerica Common Stock receivable upon exercise, including the Federal income tax treatment of these adjustments, will be available in the Investor Relations section of Comerica's website ( www.comerica.com ).

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

