COMET adds RSG to Marketplace

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TruMarx Data Partners, Inc., developers of the COMET energy marketplace, announce that COMET now supports Responsibly Sourced Gas (RSG) or certified gas transactions including carbon credit offsets. This asset class brings the number of assets COMET supports to 17 and joins the other carbon light environmental assets COMET supports, including LNG, RINs and RECs.

"Today's announcement, a logical outgrowth of the COMET marketplace's current capabilities in the natural gas markets, underscores our commitment to expanding our presence in the Responsibly Sourced Gas market" stated Jon B. Olson, CEO, TruMarx Data Partners "COMET proudly supports the industry's adoption of the UN's SDGs and our move to support RSG transactions demonstrates that commitment."

In the RSG market, COMET's members can now specify bespoke qualitative attributes, such as the certification metrics offered by any of the certifier organizations, including Project Canary, around the bespoke quantitative elements that members already negotiate on COMET. These components are captured in the COMET audit trail, archiving the attributes of the RSG transacted, the transaction and other details. This information can be shared with internal systems, regulators, management and included in sustainability reports.

COMET supports auditable, real-time confidential collaboration around any energy transaction, and provides custom integration between third-party systems to create straight-through processing across the transaction lifecycle. COMET standardizes processes around nonstandard transactions.

Olson added "This offering demonstrates that bespoke RSG trading is a reality, and COMET users have signaled there is more to come."

About TruMarx Data Partners

Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in the US, Europe and Asia, TruMarx Data Partners, Inc. is an experienced team of energy professionals with an established track record delivering powerful technology solutions, including the COMET marketplace, to meet energy market challenges facing our global customers, including the measurement of specific ESG goals.

