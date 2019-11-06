Comet Bio Achieves Self-Affirmed GRAS Status for its PREbiotic Arabinoxylan Plant Fiber Extract, Arrabina™

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comet Bio, a manufacturer of award-winning healthy and sustainable ingredients, announced today it achieved self-affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status for its PREbiotic dietary fiber Arabinoxylan Plant Fiber Extract, trademarked as ArrabinaTM.

Comet Bio, with assistance from dicentra, a leading contract research organization (CRO) and consulting firm for food and supplement safety, compliance and quality, engaged experts to proactively gather and provide the scientific evidence necessary to affirm this important FDA designation. The independent panel declared Comet Bio's ArrabinaTM dietary fiber as safe for foods, beverages, and dietary supplement applications.

"Obtaining GRAS status is a significant milestone for the commercialization of our ingredient and is an indication of our strong commitment to the efficacy and safety of our ingredients," said Rich Troyer, CEO of Comet Bio. "This status allows us to better serve our customers in the food, beverage and supplement categories with confidence."

For an ingredient to be considered GRAS, scientific data and information about the intended use of the substance must be widely known, and there must be a consensus among qualified experts that the data and information established is safe under the conditions of its intended use. Arabinoxylan Plant Fiber Extract is a naturally occurring dietary fiber found in the cell walls of many plants. Comet Bio produces its Arabinoxylan Plant Fiber Extract from upcycled materials such as stalks, leaves, and hulls, making it highly sustainable. Arabinoxylan has been shown to support the growth of beneficial bacteria within the gut and help maintain healthy blood glucose levels.

"We are pleased to have had the opportunity to collaborate with Comet Bio to help them achieve this important step for Arabinoxylan," said Dr. Karol Wojewnik, Vice President of Business Development at dicentra. "Comet Bio has a bold vision for the future of ingredients, and dicentra is proud to have contributed to their success."

To learn more about Comet Bio and its upcycled healthy ingredients, visit www.comet-bio.com or follow them on Twitter at @cometbio.

About Comet Bio

Comet Bio is a manufacturer of award-winning healthy and sustainable ingredients based in London, Ontario and Schaumburg, Illinois. The company upcycles crop leftovers into healthy and sustainable ingredients for use in supplements, foods, and beverages. The company's two flagship products are Sweeterra™ syrup blends and ArrabinaTM Arabinoxylan Plant Fiber Extract that are sustainable and healthy without compromising on taste or performance. Their ingredients are better for the planet because they reduce greenhouse gases and help farmers take advantage of their whole harvest. For more information, visit http://comet-bio.com/ and follow us on Twitter at @cometbio.

About dicentra

dicentra is a contract research organization and professional consulting firm that specializes in addressing all matters related to safety, quality, and compliance for all product categories in the life sciences and food industries. We evaluate, implement, and provide all the necessary support for your products and operations, allowing you to gain market access while building confidence in your brand. We achieve this through our four business divisions: Life Sciences , Food Safety & Quality , Global Certifications , and Clinical Trials . Since our inception in 2002, we have completed over 18,000 projects and serviced over 1200 companies internationally.

dicentra is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and has an office in Guelph, Ontario. For more information, visit www.dicentra.com .

SOURCE Comet Bio

Related Links

http://www.comet-bio.com

