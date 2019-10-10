Comet Bio Launches Upcycled Arabinoxylan PREbiotic Dietary Fiber Ahead of SupplySide West

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comet Bio, a manufacturer of award winning healthy and sustainable ingredients, announced today the launch of its Arabinoxylan Plant Fiber Extract ahead of SupplySide West in Las Vegas. The plant-based, gluten-free PREbiotic dietary fiber promotes the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut and helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels at a three grams per serving level. The company's Arabinoxylan Plant Fiber Extract is fully soluble, making it functional and easy to use in supplements, foods, and beverages.

"There is clear consumer demand for ingredients that support the gut microbiome. A recent study found 70% of Americans want to increase their fiber intake, whereas 88% of millennials are interested in prebiotic products," said Rich Troyer, CEO of Comet Bio. "Our PREbiotic helps support the growth of good bacteria in the gut, and provides supplement, food, and beverage manufacturers the opportunity to enhance the nutritional profiles of their products, while boosting their sustainability claims."

Arabinoxylan is a naturally-occurring fiber found in the cell walls of many plants. Comet Bio produces its Arabinoxylan Plant Fiber Extract through its proprietary process, which uses upcycled farm leftovers such as leaves, stalks, and shells as feedstock. By doing so, the company's ingredient is highly sustainable and closes the loop on the food system. Every year, vast amounts of food waste occurs, costing consumers an estimated $46 billion. Comet Bio's PREbiotic helps mitigate this industry waste by extracting nutrients from these leftovers and providing supplement and food companies a healthy and sustainable ingredient.

"Due to our upcycling approach, we are able to produce our Arabinoxylan Plant Fiber Extract in a fully soluble powder that can be used in a myriad of products," said Troyer. "It works great in the development of protein powders for the nutraceutical world, or as a fiber boost for nutrition bars, baked goods, and drinks."

Comet Bio also produces a sweetener branded as Sweeterra™ syrups which are healthier and more sustainable than traditional syrups. Comet Bio will showcase its award winning upcycled ingredients at booth #4876 at SupplySide West on Thursday, October 17 and Friday, October 18. To learn more visit comet-bio.com.

About Comet Bio

Comet Bio is a manufacturer of award-winning healthy and sustainable ingredients based in London, Ontario and Schaumburg, Illinois. The company upcycles crop leftovers into healthy and sustainable ingredients for use in supplements, foods, and beverages. The company's two flagship products are Sweeterra™ syrup blends and Arabinoxylan Plant Fiber Extract that are sustainable and healthy without compromising on taste or performance. Their ingredients are better for the planet because they reduce greenhouse gases and help farmers take advantage of their whole harvest. For more information, visit http://comet-bio.com/ and follow us on Twitter at @cometbio.

