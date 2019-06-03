Comet Bio Sweeterra™ Syrups Win Institute of Food Technologists 2019 Innovation Award

LONDON, Ontario, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comet Bio, a manufacturer of healthy, sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced it has been named a winner of this year's Institute of Food Technologists 2019 Innovation Award. The award recognizes the company's Sweeterra™ syrups for being healthy and sustainable without compromising on performance or taste. Sweeterra™ syrups are functionally equivalent to corn syrup but with less calories, lower sugar, and higher dietary fiber, allowing food manufacturers to easily strengthen the nutrition label and sustainability claims of their products.

"We'd like to thank the Institute of Food Technologists for recognizing the innovation behind our Sweeterra™ syrups," said Comet Bio CEO Rich Troyer. "Our customers are eager for ingredients that align with consumer trends around health and sustainability without sacrificing product taste or performance. This award validates the hard work and progress we're making to build the future of ingredients without compromise."

The company upcycles crops leftover after harvest - such as straw, leaves, and stalks - into high quality ingredients. The company's Sweeterra™ syrups are a natural, functionally equivalent alternative to corn syrup giving companies a healthier sweetener option. Their Sweeterra™ 63DE syrup has less calories, lower sugar, and higher dietary fiber than traditional corn syrup, while their Sweeterra™ 95DE syrup is of the highest grade and cost competitive. The company also produces a Plant Fiber Extract which is an Arabinoxylan dietary fiber. Dietary fibers promote gut health and support a healthy metabolism. The company's dietary fiber can be used to develop pills or powders, or as part of a sweetener blend for gummies, bars, and drinks.

Comet Bio's upcycled ingredients are better for the planet because they reduce waste, are produced with a lower carbon footprint, and help farmers take advantage of their whole harvest. According to an independent well-to-wheel analysis, Comet Bio's ingredients are made with over 60% less greenhouse gases than traditional corn syrup.

About Comet Bio

Comet Bio is a manufacturer of award-winning healthy and sustainable ingredients based in London, Ontario and Chicago, Illinois. The company upcycles crop leftovers into healthy, sustainable, and natural ingredients for use in supplements, foods, and beverages. The company's two flagship products are Sweeterra™ syrups and Arabinoxylan dietary fiber that are natural and healthy without compromising on taste or performance. Their ingredients are better for the planet because they reduce greenhouse gases and help farmers take advantage of their whole harvest. For more information, visit http://comet-bio.com/ and follow us on Twitter at @cometbio.

About IFT

The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) is a global organization of 17,000 individual members from more than 100 countries committed to advancing the science of food. Since 1939, IFT has brought together the brightest minds in food science, technology and related professions from academia, government, and industry to solve the world's greatest food challenges. Our organization works to ensure that our members have the resources they need to learn, grow, and advance the science of food as the population and the world evolve. We believe that science is essential to ensuring a global food supply that is sustainable, safe, nutritious, and accessible to all. For more information, please visit ift.org

