Comet Bio Wins "Start-Up of the Year" NutraIngredients Award for 2020

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comet Bio, a manufacturer of healthy, sustainable, and award-winning ingredients, announced today it has been named the winner of this year's NutraIngredients USA Start-Up of the Year award. This award recognizes the company's unique line of innovative ingredients and patented upcycling technology.

"Our judges were very impressed by Comet Bio's link to the up-and-coming prebiotics category as well as its interesting 'upcycling' story," said Stephen Daniells, PhD, Editor-in-Chief of NutraIngredients-USA . "We've been following Comet Bio for a while now and this award is deserved recognition for their progress."

Comet Bio's award-winning ingredients include Arrabina™ Plant Fiber Extract which has superior tolerability and functionality within the prebiotic market. The company's line of Sweeterra™ syrups are a sustainable and lower sugar alternative to traditional sweeteners with no trade-offs in terms of taste and performance.

"We want to thank the judges for awarding Comet Bio with this prestigious industry recognition," said Rich Troyer, CEO of Comet Bio. "This award validates the hard work and progress we're making to solve the simultaneous challenges of reducing food system waste and building the future of ingredients that are healthy and sustainable."

Comet Bio utilizes its proprietary extraction technology to upcycle crops leftover after harvest – such as straw, leaves, and stalks – into high-quality ingredients. Comet Bio's upcycled ingredients are better for the planet because they reduce waste, are produced with a lower carbon footprint, and help farmers take advantage of their whole harvest. According to an independent well-to-wheel analysis, Comet Bio's ingredients are made with over 60% less greenhouse gases than traditional corn syrup.

"We have a bold vision for the future of ingredients. A vision where a farm's entire harvest can be utilized to make high-quality ingredients all while providing the proper nourishment for the end consumer," Troyer added. "We will continue to look for innovative solutions that address both the nutrition gap and food system waste problems."

To learn more about Comet Bio, its proprietary technology, and its award-winning ingredients, visit http://comet-bio.com/.

About Comet Bio

Comet Bio is an award-winning food technology company based in London, Ontario and Schaumburg, Illinois. The company makes unique, healthy and sustainable products using its patented upcycling technology. Its Arrabina™ Arabinoxylan Plant Fiber Extract has superior tolerability and functionality within the prebiotic market. For more information, visit http://comet-bio.com/ and follow us on Twitter at @cometbio.

SOURCE Comet Bio

Related Links

http://comet-bio.com

