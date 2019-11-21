COMET names Dr. James Duncan to Advisory Committee

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TruMarx Data Partners, Inc., developers of COMET, announces the appointment of Dr. James Duncan, Deputy Director of International Research Institute for Climate and Society, Earth Institute, Columbia University, to its Advisory Committee. The appointment further highlights TruMarx's commitment to providing the most valuable and robust energy trading solution for over 16 asset classes in consultation with the leaders in the energy industry.

TruMarx's Chief Executive Officer Jon Olson commented, "COMET's Advisory Board has been instrumental in shaping and developing our product. We have spent a decade working closely with our Advisory Committee and our clients to provide the most valuable market trading solutions for natural gas and another 15 asset classes. The addition of Jim will only add greater insight to our work and further value to our broad based trading community."

Jim Duncan added, "I look forward to providing counsel to continue to build the COMET offering as the first choice for today's complex energy trading environment."

COMET's Advisory Committee is comprised of energy market experts- Rob Eckhardt, Phil Flynn, Ted Murphy, Brett Perlman and Professor Craig Pirrong.

COMET is a mature online platform for commodities trading that has been developed in close collaboration with the industry's foremost experts from the buy and sell-side. Built for the most complex trades, COMET is used by over 300 industry leaders across 16 asset classes, including LNG. COMET supports unlimited, real-time confidential collaboration around any transaction, and provides custom integration between third-party systems to create straight-through processing across the transaction life-cycle. COMET standardizes processes around non-standard transactions.

Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Houston, Connecticut, Florida, London and Singapore, TruMarx Data Partners, Inc. is an experienced team of energy professionals with an established track record in delivering powerful technology solutions, including COMET, for today's energy market challenges.

