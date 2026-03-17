CometChat Secures $6.5M in Strategic Funding from Run Ventures to Expand Next-Generation AI Agent Platform

DENVER, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In-app communication platform CometChat has announced raising a strategic funding of $6.5 million from its existing investors Run VC to up its AI play for key enterprise ecosystems.

The company has raised $21.1 million to date in funding including the current round.

The capital will be primarily deployed to fuel the CometChat AI expansion strategy built on 3 key pillars:

Proactive Outbound Intelligence: Agents that autonomously monitor conditions (like restocks alerts or refund delays) to contact customers before they reach out.

Agents that autonomously monitor conditions (like restocks alerts or refund delays) to contact customers before they reach out. Multi-Agent Orchestration: A visual workflow builder where non-technical teams can coordinate specialized agents (e.g., billing, scheduling and recommendations) to work in concert.

A visual workflow builder where non-technical teams can coordinate specialized agents (e.g., billing, scheduling and recommendations) to work in concert. Customer Intelligence Layer: Automatic extraction of customer preferences and styles to personalize every subsequent interaction across web, SMS, WhatsApp and Voice.

CometChat AI is a platform that enables businesses to build and deploy conversational AI agents - without code or specialized AI expertise. It is built on six years of production-grade communication infrastructure and designed to serve as the primary layer between a business and its customers.

Commenting on the fund raise, Anuj Garg, Cofounder CEO, CometChat, says, "The current fund raise is specifically done to accelerate our AI play. Our GTM in this vertical would be to target high-transaction verticals like wellness & beauty, home services, e-comm, hospitality & food service where the combination of inbound responsiveness and proactive outreach drives measurable retention and revenue outcomes. Our existing investors see the value in adding such key services to our offerings and hence decided to back us with growth capital to accelerate our growth trajectory."

Brandon Tidwell, Co-founder & GP, Run Ventures, adds, "We have witnessed how methodically Anuj and Anant have scaled the business to make CometChat an intelligent communication layer with several proven use cases. The company has been piloting its AI platform with encouraging early signs as enterprise customers have come onboard. This growth funding will help CometChat to further expedite its AI strategic play."

Over the next 12 to 18 months, CometChat is committed to three core strategic priorities to drive sustained momentum – scaling AI deployments, GTM expansion and build vertical leadership. CometChat was also featured on 2026 Forbes' list of the Top 500 American Startup Employers.

SOURCE CometChat