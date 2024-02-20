COMETH STUDIO LAUNCHES COSMIK BATTLE, THE NEXT GENERATION TRADING CARD GAME, ON EPIC GAMES STORE

PARIS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cometh Studio is thrilled to announce that Cosmik Battle, the next generation Trading Card Game, is now available on Epic Games Store, Ultra and Hyperplay as Early Access.

Free-to-Play, Cosmik Battle pits players against one another in exhilarating space battles. In this colorful and crazy universe, players are put in the shoes of wannabe superstar pilots aiming for fame and glory. Cosmik Battle redefines the Trading Card Game genre by blasting players into intense, turn-based combat with innovative mechanics. Choose your spaceship, gather resources, craft cards and wield an arsenal of hundreds of cards, featuring orbiters, mechas, sheeps, greek gods and much more to triumph over your rivals.

As players jump into fast-paced intergalactic warfare, Cosmik Battle truly delivers on the trading promise. In their galactic journey, players can collect Digital Collectible, tradable cards and items that can be exchanged on our own peer-to-peer marketplace, or wherever they want. Keep 'em or trade 'em with other pilots - they're yours, you can do whatever you want!

The Early Access of Cosmik Battle will last for a month and will be immediately followed by the official release. It is just the beginning of the Cosmik adventure. A myriad of exciting surprises await players all around the world: seasons, tournaments, new modes, features, card extensions and much more. Soon after launch, Cosmik Battle will also arrive on Google Play Store and Apple Store with full crossplay PC / Mobile.

We create "games", period.

Part of the Arbitrum gaming ecosystem, Cosmik Battle becomes one of the first games leveraging blockchain technology featured on Epic Games Store which gathers more than 60 monthly active users, paving the way of a new video games era.

With Cosmik Battle, Cometh Studio aims to bridge the web3 and web2 gaming spaces. Led by a passionate team of video game enthusiasts from AAA companies like Activision-Blizzard and Ubisoft, Cosmik Battle aims to provide an unforgettable experience for all players, no matter who they are.

"As game developers, we firmly uphold the belief that video games should not merely serve as a pretext to make blockchain technology more enticing. We do not create "blockchain games"- we create games. As a testimony to this philosophy, we refuse to build our games on Play-To-Earn models. Instead, we believe in blockchain for its capacity to strengthen the link between players and their favorite games." Jérôme de Tychey, CEO Cometh and President of Ethereum France

To create a seamless experience for all players, Cosmik Battle utilizes Cometh's proprietary technology. Through Cometh Connect, their Account Abstraction solution, players can register and access the game using their email addresses or social logins, eliminating the need to create a wallet. Moreover, players never have to pay gas fees or sign transactions and conveniently purchase desired items in FIAT. Cosmik Battle delivers a web2 user experience with the benefits of blockchain.

Cosmik Battle is deployed on Cometh's own blockchain "Muster", a Layer 3 built on Arbitrum's tech stack, and is among the first live projects to leverage Arbitrum's latest technology: Arbitrum Orbit. Cometh Studio is thrilled to be part of the Arbitrum ecosystem, the home of web3 gaming.

Links and networks

PLAY NOW on : https://store.epicgames.com/fr/p/cosmik-battle-f6dbf4

Please visit cosmikbattle.com for more information

To follow Cosmik Battle latest news, follow us on twitter : @CosmikBattle and @Cometh.

About Cometh Studio

Founded in 2021 by Jérôme de Tychey, Vincent Le Gallic, and a group of three engineers passionate about video games, Cometh is a pioneering gaming company on a mission to shape the future of video games by creating exceptional experiences brought to the next level with blockchain. Through Cometh Game Studio, our video game development division, and Alembic, our groundbreaking blockchain technology, Cometh paves the way of a new era of gaming and entertainment.

About The Arbitrum Foundation

The Arbitrum Foundation, founded in March 2023, supports and grows the Arbitrum network and its community with secure scaling solutions for Ethereum. Arbitrum One—a leading Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution initially developed by Offchain Labs—offers ultra-fast, low-cost transactions with security derived from Ethereum through Optimistic Rollup technology. Launched in August 2021, the Arbitrum One mainnet beta is EVM-compatible to the bytecode level and has 54%+ TVL in the L2 segment. 2000+ DeFi and NFT projects are live in the ecosystem to date. In August 2022, Arbitrum One upgraded to Nitro tech stack, enabling fraud proofs over the core engine of Geth compiled to WASM.

