Comfee Launches Prime Day with Sidewalk Pop-Up Giveaway in Long Island City, NYC

News provided by

Comfee

13 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comfee, a leading innovator in kitchen appliances, ignited the excitement of Prime Day earlier today with a captivating summer-themed sidewalk pop-up giveaway event in Long Island City, NYC. 

Simultaneously, Comfee is pleased to announce an exclusive Prime Day sale for their highly acclaimed 12-in-1 Oven.

Continue Reading

The Comfee 12-in-1 Oven is a versatile culinary powerhouse, providing users with a multitude of cooking options, including air frying, baking, broiling, toasting, and more. The sidewalk pop-up giveaway event in Long Island City showcased the oven's remarkable features and engaged the community in an interactive and informative experience.

Customers who attended the event were impressed by the Comfee 12-in-1 Oven and shared their excitement:

Mary Thompson, a local resident, exclaimed, "I was blown away by the Comfee 12-in-1 Oven! The air frying feature is a game-changer for me, as I can enjoy crispy and healthier versions of my favorite foods. It's a must-have appliance for any kitchen."

John Davis, an aspiring chef, commented, "The Comfee 12-in-1 Oven exceeded my expectations. The versatility it offers is unmatched. Whether I want to bake, broil, or toast, this oven has got it all covered. I'm looking forward to experimenting with various recipes."

Sarah Adams, a busy working professional, said, "I'm always on the lookout for appliances that can simplify my cooking process. The Comfee 12-in-1 Oven fits the bill perfectly. It's intuitive to use, and the spacious interior allows me to cook multiple dishes at once, saving me valuable time and effort."

In addition to the thrilling sidewalk pop-up giveaway, Comfee is offering an exclusive Prime Day sale on Amazon. For a limited time, customers can purchase the Comfee 12-in-1 Oven at the incredible Prime Day price of $99.99 (original list price: $219.99), for a total discount of 55%. To take advantage of this unbeatable deal, visit the product page at Amazon.

Key features of the Comfee 12-in-1 Oven include:

  • 12 versatile cooking functions (air fry, air broil, air roast, toast, rotisserie, bake, pizza, cookies, warm, proof, dehydrate, reheat) to accommodate a wide range of recipes
  • Advanced air frying technology for crispy and healthier results
  • Spacious interior family-sized capacity (25L/26.4QT) that fits large dishes and multiple items, can accommodate 6 slices of toast and 12 inch pizza at the same time
  • Intuitive digital controls for effortless operation and precision cooking
  • Sleek and modern design that enhances any kitchen décor
  • Includes six great accessories: air fry basket, rotisserie fork, rotisserie lifter, baking rack, baking pan, removable crumb tray

"We are thrilled to kick off Prime Day with the sidewalk pop-up giveaway event, engaging with the community and showcasing the exceptional capabilities of our Comfee 12-in-1 Oven," said Jane Miller, Chief Marketing Officer at Comfee. "We invite everyone to take advantage of the exclusive Prime Day sale and experience the convenience and versatility of our oven firsthand."

For more information about Comfee and their innovative kitchen appliances, please visit https://shop.feelcomfee.com.

SOURCE Comfee

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.