ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care Are Certified as a Great Place to Work®

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work Institute has honored ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care with certification as a Great Place to Work. The certification process considered thousands of employee surveys from across the U.S. Great Place to Work, an independent research and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.

"Our franchise owners put a great deal of effort toward caregiver satisfaction, which leads to increased retention and client peace of mind," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands. "Our unique program, CaregiverFirst, focuses on rewarding employees for their excellent client service and exemplifies our unique culture. We couldn't be more proud of our family of franchisees for earning this distinction."

Caregiver training is a critical component of ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care's culture. This year, the company rolled out a monthly training program to ensure caregivers can grow in their field and equip them to handle a variety of situations, such as managing fall risk, dementia behaviors, Parkinson's disease, and identifying red flags of stroke, diabetes, and more.

Learn more about careers at ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care today, or refer someone to join this important field.

About ComForCare Franchise Systems:

ComForCare is a premier franchised provider of in-home caregiving services with more than 215 independently-owned and operated locations in the U.S. and Canada helping older adults live independently in their own homes. ComForCare is committed to helping people live their best life possible and offers special programs for people with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Founded in 1996, ComForCare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2017 and now is part of Best Life Brands, which has plans for continued expansion of service brands across the continuum of care for aging adults. ComForCare operates as At Your Side Home Care in Houston. ComForCare has earned a ranking of 291 on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit http://www.comforcare.com/franchising.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture of consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

