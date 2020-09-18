ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care Hosts Fall Prevention Webinar on First Day of Fall

DETROIT, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of Fall Prevention Awareness Day on September 22, ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care, a franchised provider of in-home caregiving services, will host a webinar with Tiffany Shubert, PhD, PT, a nationally recognized fall expert, who will present "Falls in Older Adults: Identifying Causes and Solutions."

The webinar will be from 7:30pm ET- 8:15pm on Tuesday, September 22. Those interested in attending can register HERE.

The webinar will review:

Factors and causes that lead to falls

Which medications increase fall risk

Practical tools to use to manage fall risk

Solutions and steps most important to try and embrace

"Each year, one in four older adults experiences a fall, and those who fall once are two to three times more likely to fall again. The result of a fall can be both physical and emotional, and in some instances, the fall can be deadly," says Stephanie Wierzbicka, Manager, Strategic Health Programs. "Our mission at ComForCare is to create safer communities and we hope this webinar will be a valuable resource for older adults and their caregivers."

For more information on ComForCare, visit ComForCare.com.

About ComForCare

ComForCare is a premier provider of home care services with more than 200 independently owned and operated locations in the U.S. and Canada helping older adults live independently in their own homes. ComForCare is committed to helping people live their best life possible and offers special programs for people with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Founded in 1996, ComForCare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2017 and now is part of Best Life Brands, LLC, a multi-brand franchise parent company, which has plans for continued expansion of service brands across the continuum of care for aging adults. ComForCare operates as At Your Side Home Care in Houston. For more information, visit www.comforcare.com .

