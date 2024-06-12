ComForCare Introduces DementiaWise® 2.0 in Recognition of Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month

Franchised provider of in-home caregiving services enhances DementiaWise program to address growing need of person-centered care

TROY, Mich., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ComForCare , a franchised provider of in-home caregiving services, is proud to announce the launch of DementiaWise® 2.0. This expanded program builds upon the foundation of its original proprietary program, DementiaWise®, an occupation-based, team-centered training program designed to help elevate the standard of dementia care. The DementiaWise ® program is aimed at better equipping home care teams to resolve dementia-related challenges collaboratively with clients and their families with a person-centered approach.

With an emphasis on person-centered care, the advanced training module delves deeper into the stages of dementia to tailor care strategies specific to each stage. DementiaWise 2.0, delivered through ComForCare's Learning Management System, Relias, provides caregivers an eight-chapter training program containing stage-specific care strategies, new staging guides, caregiver daily schedules and a DW2.0 manual.

" Nearly seven million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease and this number is projected to nearly triple by 2060. This marks a crucial need to equip direct care workers with the tools and strategies to support individuals living with dementia to not only successfully age in place at home, but to thrive," said Stephanie Wierzbicka, Director of Strategic Health Programs at ComForCare. "In recognition of Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month and beyond, ComForCare is committed to advancing the comprehensive curriculum of the DementiaWise program by innovating to provide the utmost care and support for individuals and families affected by the disease that is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. "

Since its inception in 2013, DementiaWise has been recognized by the Alzheimer's Association for incorporating evidence-based dementia care practices. As part of its ongoing collaboration, ComForCare has featured Kristin Moore Bennett, Health Systems Director of the Alzheimer's Association, on its 2023 and 2024 podcast episodes to discuss the annual Alzheimer's Facts and Figures report, providing listeners with a comprehensive look into dementia care navigation.

"At ComForCare, we prioritize the essential need for equipping caregivers with every resource and tool available to ensure they have the expertise to care for and positively impact the overall quality of life for clients living with dementia," said Rebecca Bouchard, Brand President of ComForCare. "In 2022 ComForCare supported a Duke University study that validated the effectiveness of our DementiaWise program, and with the launch of DementiaWise 2.0, we are only furthering our commitment to providing comprehensive, stage-specific care strategies that empower caregivers and enhance the well-being of clients."

The launch of DementiaWise 2.0 ahead of Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month underscores ComForCare's dedication to advancing the care and support for individuals living with dementia. To learn more, visit ComForCare DementiaWise . To view and apply to open positions, visit ComForCare Career Days .

About ComForCare Home Care:

ComForCare is a premier franchised provider of in-home caregiving services with 275 territories independently-owned and operated in Canada and the U.S., helping older adults live independently in their own homes. ComForCare operates as At Your Side in Houston, Texas. ComForCare is committed to helping people live their best lives possible and offers special programs, including fall risk management, dementia care, innovative in-home technology devices, and Joyful Memories music. Founded in 1996, ComForCare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2017 and is now part of Best Life Brands, which has plans for continued expansion of service brands across the continuum of care. ComForCare has earned a ranking of 402 on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit www.comforcare.com .

For more information, contact:

Loren Brown I BizCom Associates

817.913.0194 | [email protected]

SOURCE ComForCare Home Care