ComForCare Launches Parkinson's Pathway Program to Improve Quality of Life for Individuals Living with Parkinson's Disease

TROY, Mich., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ComForCare , a franchised provider of in-home caregiving services, is paving a way for professional Parkinson's care with the launch of its Parkinson's Pathway program. Parkinson's Pathway is a specialized in-home care program designed to support individuals living with Parkinson's disease and the families who care for them.

According to the Parkinson's Foundation, more than 1.1 million people currently live with Parkinson's disease with about 90,000 new cases diagnosed annually, making it the second most common neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer's. Through compassionate, specialized home care centered around four primary pillars—medication management, movement and exercise, nutrition and emotional support—Parkinson's Pathway is designed to empower individuals to live safely and confidently at home while reducing the challenges of the disease for them and caregivers alike.

"Parkinson's disease presents a complex set of physical, cognitive and emotional challenges that evolve over time, and families often struggle to find care that truly understands those nuances," said Stephanie Wierzbicka, director of strategic health programs at ComForCare. "With Parkinson's Pathway, we are equipping caregivers with specialized training and structured support so individuals living with Parkinson's can remain safe, active and engaged at home, while easing the burden on family caregivers who are navigating this journey alongside them."

With Parkinson's Pathway, the four pillars of care include:

Medication Management – Ensuring accurate dosing, timely administration, side-effect monitoring and symptom management.

– Ensuring accurate dosing, timely administration, side-effect monitoring and symptom management. Movement and Exercise – Integrating prescribed exercise plans, balance and mobility training and daily physical activity to support strength, coordination, independence and fall prevention.

– Integrating prescribed exercise plans, balance and mobility training and daily physical activity to support strength, coordination, independence and fall prevention. Nutrition – Supporting balanced, nutrient-rich meals to enhance overall health, manage symptoms and optimize medication effectiveness.

– Supporting balanced, nutrient-rich meals to enhance overall health, manage symptoms and optimize medication effectiveness. Emotional Support – Providing consistent social connection, monitoring for signs of anxiety or depression and supporting emotional well-being to enhance overall quality of life.

Through trained caregivers, personalized support plans and a holistic approach to care, the Parkinson's Pathways program is designed to enhance quality of life for those living with Parkinson's and provide peace of mind for their families. The program is part of ComForCare's Care Enhancement Programs lineup, joining Gaitway®, DementiaWise®, Joyful Memories® and Care Kitchen® to deliver personalized, holistic support that helps clients navigate the evolving challenges of aging and disease.

"Our mission is to deliver care that is not only clinically informed, but deeply human," said Rebecca Bouchard, brand president of ComForCare. "While there is currently no cure for Parkinson's, this program empowers our caregivers to provide consistent, compassionate support while helping individuals living with this disease maintain the highest possible quality of life at home."

To learn more, visit https://www.comforcare.com/programs/parkinsons-pathway/ . To view and apply to open positions, visit ComForCare Career Days .

