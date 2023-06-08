ComForCare Named a Certified 2023 Great Place to Work for Giving Back in Canada

90% of employees in Canada agreed that ComForCare is a great place to work for giving back

VANCOUVER, BC, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ComForCare , a franchised provider of in-home caregiving services, has recently received the honor of being named one of the 2023 Best Workplaces™ for Giving Back by Great Place To Work® in Canada . This marks the first year ComForCare has earned this prestigious certification with 90% of employees agreeing that "I feel good about the way our organization contributes to the community." It is the second year, ComForCare designated as a Great Place to Work in Canada.

ComForCare received this honor after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work. Such recognition confirms the positive workplace culture cultivated by ComForCare franchisees, as well as the brand's emphasis on helping others live their best lives.

The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work- Certified™ and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index survey.

"We are incredibly honored to have been certified on the esteemed 2023 Best Workplaces for Giving Back in Canada," stated J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands, the parent company of ComForCare. "Our devoted franchisees go above and beyond to prioritize caregiver fulfillment, resulting in increased loyalty and enhanced client satisfaction. Caregivers truly form the core of our business, and it is our utmost priority to ensure they feel valued and take pride in being part of our company."

Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, certifies employers based on how fairly employees are treated. In addition, companies are assessed on how well they create an exceptional employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, or any other aspect of an employee's character or role.

Earning Great Place to Work Certification proves that a company has an excellent employee experience, validated by their own staff. Certification is entirely based on what employees say, especially how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Being Certified™ provides a company with a literal badge of excellence. It denotes to current employees, jobseekers, and other companies within their industry that their organization is the best of the best.

Learn more about careers at ComForCare today or refer someone to join this vital field.

About ComForCare Home Care:

ComForCare is a premier franchised provider of in-home caregiving services with more than 215 independently-owned and operated locations in Canada and the U.S., helping older adults live independently in their own homes. ComForCare is committed to helping people live their best lives possible and offers special programs, including fall risk prevention, dementia care, meaningful activities, and Joyful Memories music. Founded in 1996, ComForCare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2017 and is now part of Best Life Brands, which has plans for continued expansion of service brands across the continuum of care. ComForCare has earned a ranking of 291 on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit www.comforcare.ca .

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca

