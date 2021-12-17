ComForCare of Oklahoma City, OK Employee Recognized as 2021 Caregiver of the Year

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ComForCare , a franchised provider of in-home caregiving services, announced their Caregiver of the Year at the company's annual conference. Nancy Bell, a ComForCare caregiver in Oklahoma City, OK, was awarded the 2021 Caregiver of the Year for her outstanding service and exemplary care.

"Nancy is highly skilled, extremely knowledgeable, and a team player who has consistently displayed and promoted the highest ethical standards," said Khalid Bokhari, franchise owner of ComForCare in Oklahoma City. "She is willing to go above and beyond by volunteering to cover visits and take on some of the most difficult cases such as patients with Alzheimer's and Dementia. Several patients have remarked that her kind nature and thorough work ethic have led them to recommend ComForCare to friends and family."

Through this award, Nancy was recognized for the skill, attitude, and compassion she brings to the position of caregiver. The care she provides, not only to her clients but also to her team, allows everyone around her to feel loved and like family.

"Nancy truly embodies our values and our company's mission to help people live their best lives possible," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands, parent company to ComForCare/At Your Side. "The passion and genuine joy she displays when serving others is something everyone at ComForCare should strive to provide to our clients. I am proud to know that ComForCare has people like Nancy working hard to ensure our clients receive the best possible care."

ComForCare of Oklahoma City provides home care to the area's older residents and those who are disabled or recovering from injuries or surgery. Services include companionship, personal care, mobility assistance, medication reminders, and more. The Oklahoma City office is also DementiaWise®-certified, meeting the corporate office's high standards for dementia education and caregiving excellence.

Nancy has been with ComForCare of Oklahoma City since 2019, and is part of one of the fastest-growing franchise business sectors in the country. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people 65 and older is expected to increase to 77 million by 2034, and demand for businesses like ComForCare will continue to grow as people prefer to age in place.

For more information about ComForCare/At Your Side, visit https://www.comforcare.com .

About ComForCare Home Care:

As the premier franchised provider of in-home caregiving services, ComForCare helps people live their best lives possible. ComForCare's compassionate caregivers and innovative programs support older adults in aging gracefully and continuing to do the things they love. Among its many awards, ComForCare most recently has been honored on the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, the 2021 Entrepreneur Top Global Franchise list, the 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Workplaces for Women and Best Workplaces in Aging Services lists. Founded in 1996, ComForCare has more than 215 independently-owned and operated locations in the U.S. and Canada and operates as At Your Side Home Care in Houston. ComForCare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2017 and is now part of Best Life Brands, a parent company that oversees service brands in the aging adult care industry. For more information, visit http://www.comforcare.com/ .

SOURCE ComForCare Home Care