ComForCare Provides Free Monthly Caregiving Training

DETROIT, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ComForCare , a franchised provider of in-home caregiving services, is providing training and resources to caregivers through its Staying Connected Caregiving Training Series. The free monthly 30-minute live virtual training is designed to expand a caregiver's skills, provide practical field tips for client care, and attract new people to the caregiving field. An attendee does not need to be employed by ComForCare to attend.

"Caregivers are key to our client relationships, and the pandemic has further exacerbated the caregiver shortage. With the demand for aging in place and home care accelerating, the challenge is finding qualified people to address this need," said J.J Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands, parent company to ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care. "These webinars are one way we are working to address that shortage by providing support and resources for caregivers from local and national experts on a range of topics."

2021 training topics include:

April - Screening clients for fall risk

May - Techniques for fall risk management

June - Diabetes Part I: Overview and how to identify red flags

July - Diabetes Part II: How to best manage in the home

August - Stroke Part I: Overview and how to identify red flags

September - Stroke Part II: How to best manage in the home

October - End of life care

November - Caring for clients who are bedridden

December 15 - Caregiver career progression - next steps

These monthly trainings are available to all caregivers, as well as anyone interested in learning more about the caregiving field.

The training series takes place on the last Wednesday of every month (with the exception of December), from 4:00–4:30 pm EST. To register, visit: https://bit.ly/caregiverfirst.

For more information about ComForCare, please visit www.comforcare.com .

About ComForCare Franchise Systems:

ComForCare is a premier franchised provider of in-home caregiving services with more than 215 independently-owned and operated locations in the U.S. and Canada helping older adults live independently in their own homes. ComForCare is committed to helping people live their best life possible and offers special programs for people with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Founded in 1996, ComForCare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2017 and now is part of Best Life Brands, which has plans for continued expansion of service brands across the continuum of care for aging adults. ComForCare operates as At Your Side Home Care in Houston. ComForCare has earned a ranking of 291 on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit http://www.comforcare.com/franchising.

