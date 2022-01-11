COMFORCARE RANKED AMONG TOP FRANCHISES IN ENTREPRENEUR'S HIGHLY COMPETITIVE FRANCHISE 500®

TROY, Mich., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ComForCare , a franchised provider of in-home caregiving services, was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 43rd annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2022 Franchise 500® ranks ComForCare as 311 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

Over its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. ComForCare's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

"It's an immense honor to be included on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list," said J.J Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands, parent company to ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care. "Through the work of our dedicated team of caregivers we strive to help all of our clients achieve their best life. We are proud to receive this recognition, and I cannot wait to see the growth milestones we will achieve in 2022."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 43-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever," says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to this year's list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship."

About ComForCare Home Care:

As the premier franchised provider of in-home caregiving services, ComForCare helps people live their best lives possible. ComForCare's compassionate caregivers and innovative programs support older adults in aging gracefully and continuing to do the things they love. Among its many awards, ComForCare most recently has been honored on the 2022 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, the 2021 Entrepreneur Top Global Franchise list, the 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Workplaces for Women and Best Workplaces in Aging Services lists. Founded in 1996, ComForCare has more than 256 independently owned and operated locations in the U.S. and Canada and operates as At Your Side Home Care in Houston. ComForCare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2017 and is now part of Best Life Brands, a parent company that oversees service brands in the aging adult care industry. For more information, visit http://www.comforcare.com/ .

