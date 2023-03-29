ComForCare Senior Services of Palm Beach Expands

Family owned business will now serve clients from North Miami to Vero Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Family owned and operated ComForCare Senior Services of Palm Beach , a private-duty non-medical home health agency, has acquired a major position and operating control of the existing ComForCare operations in Broward and Dade counties. This new partnership will bring ComForcare Home Care's South Florida operations to a total of seven territories with the team now servicing clients from North Miami to Vero Beach. The existing team members in Broward and Dade will remain in place.

"While we have always been somewhat connected to our friends to our South, having the opportunity to bring our operations and management skills to this growing market is something we've wanted to do for a long time," said Scott Greenberg, CEO of ComForCare South Florida. "We believe the combination of our skills and their rich history of quality care will allow us to serve more people in need and help them live their best lives possible."

ComForCare South Florida, now serving North Miami to Vero Beach, is a premier provider of private-duty home care to the area's senior population. Services include assistance with all activities of daily living, including bathing, dressing, feeding, transferring, ambulation and toileting. Additional services include transportation, medication reminders, light housekeeping and meal preparation. The Palm Beach office is also DementiaWise®-certified, meeting the corporate office's high standards for dementia education and caregiving excellence. ComForCare of Palm Beach has nationally-certified Alzheimer's educators and Parkinson's care expertise.

"The team in Palm Beach are shining examples of ComForCare's core values of serving clients passionately, understanding the importance of preserving dignity, and they believe in having fun. It brings me great pleasure to witness their business expanding to serve even more clients in South Florida," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands, the parent company of ComForCare/At Your Side. "They treat their office staff, caregivers and clients as family, are active members of the communities they serve, and approach their work with a fierce dedication. As a family affair, they have poured their passion and energy into this business and made it their life's mission."

For more information on ComForCare South Florida, visit

https://www.comforcare.com/florida/palm-beach-gardens.html

License numbers: 299993098, 299992849, 299993169

About ComForCare Home Care:

ComForCare is a premier franchised provider of in-home caregiving services with 270 territories independently-owned and operated in Canada and the U.S., helping older adults live independently in their own homes. ComForCare operates as At Your Side in Houston, Texas. ComForCare is committed to helping people live their best lives possible and offers special programs, including fall risk prevention, dementia care, meaningful activities, and Joyful Memories music. Founded in 1996, ComForCare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2017 and is now part of Best Life Brands, which has plans for continued expansion of service brands across the continuum of care. ComForCare has earned a ranking of 402 on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit www.comforcare.com .

