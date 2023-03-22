ComForCare/At Your Side Home Care Named a Certified 2023 Great Place to Work in the United States and Canada

92% of employees in America and 91% of employees in Canada agree that ComForCare/At Your Side Home Care is a great place to work

TROY, Mich. , March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ComForCare , a franchised provider of in-home caregiving services, has recently received the honor of being named one of the 2023 Best Workplaces™ by Great Place To Work® in the United States and Canada . This marks the third consecutive year ComForCare has earned this prestigious certification in the U.S. and the second year in a row in Canada.

This award confirms the positive workplace culture ComForCare/At Your Side franchisees have cultivated, as well as the brand's emphasis on helping others live their best lives.

"It's an honor to be certified on the Best Workplaces in the U.S. and Canada list for consecutive years," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands, parent company to ComForCare/At Your Side Home Care. "Caregivers are at the heart of our mission, and their hard work and dedication is critical to ensuring client satisfaction. By valuing and supporting our caregivers, we empower them to find true joy in their crucial work, which in turn validates the efforts of our franchisees and drives our collective success."

Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, certifies employers based on how fairly employees are treated. In addition, companies are assessed on how well they create an exceptional employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, or any other aspect of an employee's character or role.

Earning Great Place to Work certification proves that a company has an excellent employee experience, validated by their own staff. Certification is entirely based on what employees say, especially how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Being Certified™ provides a company with a literal badge of excellence. It denotes to current employees, jobseekers, and other companies within their industry that their organization is the best of the best.

About ComForCare Home Care:

ComForCare is a premier franchised provider of in-home caregiving services with 270 territories independently-owned and operated in Canada and the U.S., helping older adults live independently in their own homes. ComForCare is committed to helping people live their best lives possible and offers special programs, including fall risk prevention, dementia care, meaningful activities, and Joyful Memories music. Founded in 1996, ComForCare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2017 and is now part of Best Life Brands, which has plans for continued expansion of service brands across the continuum of care. ComForCare has earned a ranking of 402 on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit www.comforcare.com .

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place To Work™ for all.

