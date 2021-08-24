ComForCare/At Your Side Home Care Recognized as Number One in At Home Care on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Aging Services List for 2021

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have recognized ComForCare/At Your Side Home Care as the number one home care company on the Best Workplaces in Aging Services™ 2021 list. Earning the number one position on this prestigious list confirms the positive workplace culture cultivated by ComForCare and At Your Side's franchisees, as well as the brand's emphasis on helping others live their best lives possible.

The Best Workplaces for Aging Services award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 220,000 current employees. In that survey, 90% of ComForCare and At Your Side's employees said that the organization is a great place to work. This number is 31% higher than that of the average U.S. company.

"To be identified as the best at exhibiting workplace core values this past year in the face of unprecedented social, financial and health circumstances reflects an uncommon commitment to each other," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands, parent company to ComForCare and At Your Side. "Our brand's mission is to help others live their best lives. Excellent care is top priority for our family of franchise owners, and that includes their amazing caregivers. They are the heart of everything we do and it's important to us that they feel valued and truly enjoy the vital work they do."

The Best Workplaces for Aging Services list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback, and only Great Place To Work-certified™ organizations were considered

"We are incredibly proud of The Best Workplaces for Aging Services. They fought bravely and saved countless lives during the COVID-19 pandemic," says Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, CEO of Activated Insights, the partner of Great Place to Work in senior care. "Years of research has shown how great workplaces contribute to lower employee turnover and better quality of life for seniors. These honored workplaces showcase the compassion and stories behind the research. Our biggest congratulations and appreciation go to these awardees."

In 2021, ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care also ranked as a Best Workplace for Millennials™ and and was ranked #38 on the list of Best Workplaces in New York™.

Learn more about careers at ComForCare Home Care today, or refer someone to join this important field.

About ComForCare Home Care:

As the premier franchised provider of in-home caregiving services, ComForCare is committed to helping older adults and their families live their best lives possible. They realize this goal with compassionate caregivers, innovative training and special programs, including those designed to benefit people living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Founded in 1996, ComForCare has more than 215 independently-owned and operated locations in the U.S. and Canada and operates as At Your Side Home Care in Houston. ComForCare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2017 and is now part of Best Life Brands, a parent company that oversees service brands in the aging adult care industry. Among its many awards, ComForCare was most recently recognized on the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, the 2021 Entrepreneur Top Global Franchise list, the 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials and Best Workplaces in Aging Services lists. For more information, visit http://www.comforcare.com/ .

About the Best Workplaces in Aging Services™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in Aging Services™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 220,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey . Read the full methodology.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Activated Insights®

Activated Insights is the senior care division of Great Place to Work and provides employee and resident surveys to aging services providers. With an expertise in senior care, Activated Insights is committed to transform the aging experience by impacting the lives of seniors, families, staff, and others in senior care through research, data, and technology.

Learn more at activatedinsights.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter, Facebook and Instagram .

