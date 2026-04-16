Comfort Classics and Food Truck Favorites, Reinvigorated: Soules Kitchen Debuts New Entrées and Street Eats

Discover new refrigerated meals made with real ingredients, launching nationwide April 18

TYLER, Texas, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Long recognized as a market leader in fully cooked proteins, Soules Kitchen is simplifying mealtime with the launch of two new product lines. These reimagined kitchen classics pair high-quality chicken and beef with vibrant sauces for effortless entrées. Available now at regional grocery stores and arriving at Walmart nationwide on April 18, the new items mark the company's entry into the quickly growing refrigerated entrées category.

Street Eats brings the experience of local food truck cuisine into the home kitchen. Protein & Sauce Meal Entrées are crafted for busy families who desire a delicious, classic comfort dinner from stovetop to tabletop in five minutes or less.

The latest additions to the Soules Kitchen lineup are crafted with the same uncompromising commitment to quality that has earned Soules Kitchen its loyal following. Each dish features 100% all-natural chicken and steak—expertly marinated and seared to lock in peak flavor and tenderness—then fully cooked and sliced for consumer convenience. Accompanying these premium proteins are unique, family-recipe inspired sauces, designed to bring consumers one step closer to a delicious, home-cooked meal that is as easy as it is satisfying.

"We've spent years building trust with families by cooking our proteins with the same care and attention that they cook with in their own kitchens," said Michael Pierce, Head of Marketing at Soules Foods. "Now we're helping families get one step closer to a convenient, feel-good dinner by pairing our proteins with flavorful sauces inspired by our own chefs' family recipes."

Soules Kitchen will introduce two lines of delicious entrées, making it easier than ever for families to share flavorful meals and meaningful moments.

Protein & Sauce Meal Entrées are crafted for busy families who desire a delicious, classic comfort dinner from stovetop to tabletop in five minutes or less. Each entrée features tender, all-natural chicken breast and a generous portion of chef-inspired sauce, making them the perfect companion for any family's favorite rice, pasta or roasted vegetables for a truly satisfying meal. Varieties range from 18 - 21 grams of protein per serving and include:

Garlic & Herb Chicken: Made with a creamy garlic sauce, aromatic herbs and aged parmesan.

Made with a creamy garlic sauce, aromatic herbs and aged parmesan. Orange Sesame Chicken: Made with a sweet and tangy sauce with zesty orange and savory sesame flavors.

Made with a sweet and tangy sauce with zesty orange and savory sesame flavors. Pulled Chicken with Mike's Hot Honey ® BBQ Sauce: Made with a unique sweet and spicy BBQ sauce that delivers a subtle kick of chilies and smooth sweetness that only Mike's Hot Honey can truly provide.

Made with a unique sweet and spicy BBQ sauce that delivers a subtle kick of chilies and smooth sweetness that only Mike's Hot Honey can truly provide. Backyard BBQ Chicken: Made with a smoky-sweet BBQ sauce featuring sweet molasses and savory garlic.

Street Eats brings the experience of local food truck cuisine into the home kitchen. The line features all-natural chicken or steak, cut and seasoned specifically for each dish, and paired with authentic accent sauces that give each meal its character. Families can simply add tortillas, buns or their preferred accompaniments to bring the dish to life. Street Eats varieties feature up to 24 grams of protein per serving, creating eight street tacos or two chicken cheesesteaks, and include:

Street Taco Chicken with Cilantro Lime Crema: Made with chili lime chicken and paired with a creamy cilantro lime crema.

Made with chili lime chicken and paired with a creamy cilantro lime crema. Street Taco Steak with Salsa Roja: Made with carne asada steak and paired with a salsa roja that delivers a smoky kick with fire-roasted tomatoes and garlic.

Made with carne asada steak and paired with a salsa roja that delivers a smoky kick with fire-roasted tomatoes and garlic. Chicken Philly with Melty Cheese: Made with perfectly seasoned and seared chicken and paired with a rich and creamy cheese sauce.

These flavorful, protein-packed entrées offer the perfect balance of convenience and quality, allowing families to reclaim their evenings without compromising on the flavors they love. The meals are available now in the refrigerated meat section at regional Kroger, Costco and Food Lion locations. A nationwide rollout to Walmart stores begins April 18, with availability expanding soon to additional major grocery retailers.

Find these and other Soules Kitchen meals at your closest retailer here.

About Soules Foods

Soules Foods is a leading national producer of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook chicken and beef products and is the #1 producer of chicken and beef fajitas in the U.S. Established in 1975 by John Soules Sr., the company is now in its second generation of family leadership and remains headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with additional facilities in Gainesville, Georgia, and Valley, Alabama. Soules Foods is proud to serve a broad portfolio of great tasting, high-quality chicken and beef items that are sold throughout the U.S. via retail, foodservice distributors and restaurants. For more information about Soules Foods and our products, visit: SoulesFoods.com and check out our social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest.

Media Contact:

Maggie Tulipana

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SOURCE Soules Foods