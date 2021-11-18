Comfort Inn by the Bay, San Francisco Announces Partnership with Tradewater to Offset the Hotel's Carbon Footprint and Establishes Program Enabling Guests to Do the Same for Their Travel to the San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comfort Inn by the Bay San Francisco, a franchisee of Choice Hotels International, Inc., recently partnered with Tradewater to become the first hotel in San Francisco to offer guests a voluntary carbon offset program while also offsetting the carbon footprint of the hotel.

Comfort Inn by the Bay, San Francisco

Tradewater's easy-to-use carbon footprint calculator enables guests to offset the emissions from their travel to Comfort Inn by the Bay through the purchase of high-impact carbon offsets. These offsets are generated through Tradewater's work collecting and destroying old refrigerants that are 10,900 times more potent than carbon dioxide. The resulting environmental benefit is measured in carbon offsets that guests can purchase, thereby 'offsetting' the emissions from their travel.

Guests can visit tradewater.us/comfortinnbythebay/ to access the easy-to-use Tradewater carbon footprint calculator and calculate the emissions from their trip.

In addition to guest access to the calculator, Comfort Inn by the Bay San Francisco has partnered with Tradewater to determine the carbon footprint generated through the hotel's daily operations. The hotel is currently offsetting those emissions to honor its sustainability commitments.

"We are always looking for ways to help our environment, and our efforts with Tradewater will directly impact the San Francisco community," Frank Grove, General Manager of the Comfort Inn by the Bay said. "We are thrilled to be the first hotel in San Francisco to partner with an organization like Tradewater to offset carbon emissions."

Purchased carbon credits directly support Tradewater's work collecting and destroying the most potent greenhouse gases in the world. Tradewater focuses on old refrigerants that are over 10,000 times more potent than carbon dioxide. The collection and destruction of these gases prevents them from being released into the atmosphere. This is an essential strategy for fighting climate change, and with increased access through Comfort Inn by the Bay's partnership with Tradewater, it's one that travelers can now easily support.

About Tradewater

Tradewater's mission is to improve our environment and create economic opportunity through the collection, control, and destruction of potent, high impact greenhouse gases. Tradewater creates, develops, and implements high value projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These projects result in quantifiable and verifiable impact to the environment and economic benefit. Tradewater believes that companies committed to cleaning up the environment can be just as successful – if not more so – than a company that achieves its goals without regard to environmental impact. To learn more, visit www.tradewater.us.

Contacts:

Frank Grove, General Manager, Comfort Inn by the Bay, Email: [email protected]

Phone Number 1.415.928.500

Elyssa Dahl, Communications Mgr., Tradewater, Email: [email protected]

Phone Number 1.425.387.8854

SOURCE Comfort Inn by the Bay