COMFORT KEEPERS® COMMEMORATES SIXTH ANNUAL NATIONAL DAY OF JOY IN FORT WORTH AND NATIONWIDE TO HELP COMMUNITIES & SENIORS EMBRACE THE POWER OF POSITIVITY

Local Community Invited to Celebrate the 'Day of Joy' with Food and Fun

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As an advocate of positive, joyful living for 25 years, Comfort Keepers®, a market-leading provider of uplifting home care for seniors and adults who need assistance, is celebrating its sixth annual National Day of Joy. For 25 years, Comfort Keepers has made it their mission to "Elevate the Human Spirit" and help today's seniors thrive, and find joy and purpose during this summer holiday and every day. Comfort Keepers has based its business on the insight that no matter someone's age or acuity, individuals still want to live a fulfilling life with joy, connection and purpose. Celebrated on the last Wednesday in June (this Wednesday, June 26, 2024), the National Day of Joy was established his national, in-home care company to emphasize the importance of individuals finding joy, no matter their age or condition, to boost their overall physical, mental, and emotional health.

National Day of Joy

This year's theme is built around the Power of Positivity, emphasizing the notion that age is merely a number and regardless of one's birth year, the human spirit is important and can remain youthful. That no matter what the calendar says you can and should reconnect with what brings you joy. As a brand that strives to never focus on loss and limitation, but all we can gain, Comfort Keepers is empowering their local offices, caregivers, seniors and communities to find ways to embrace the golden years with joy and vitality.

To celebrate, the Comfort Keepers of Fort Worth will be hosting a pair of gatherings at assisted living facilities, providing food, games and giveaways. This will take place on June 26th from 11am-1 at The Ridglea, located at 4109 Westridge Ave., and 1-3pm at Sunrise Senior Living of Ft. Worth, located at 6151 Bryant Irvin Rd. Please come by! Food will be provided by Gepetto's and Mama Lama. If you are interested in learning more or participating, visit www.comfortkeepers.com/offices/texas/fort-worth/. To celebrate, the team at Comfort Keepers of Fort Worth will be delivering gift baskets to older Americans and spreading the word all summer about the need to have fun, reconnect with hobbies and interests, and learn new things.

"We believe that age is not a limitation but an opportunity for seniors to live their best lives, embracing each day with joy, purpose and dignity," said Scott Van Duinen, the agency's owner & administrator. "With the work that we do – caregiving - we understand the value of keeping a positive outlook and the impact this mindset can have on our collective resilience and wellbeing. This National Day of Joy, we encourage our community to celebrate the positive, rejoicing in the freedom, joy, and newfound experiences that come not only today, but every day."

The company's nationwide network of offices and thousands of caregivers, also known as Comfort Keepers®, delivers uplifting support to seniors with a refreshing perspective that emphasizes the beauty and richness of life's later chapters. With Comfort Keepers, home care professionals, by their side, clients and families can navigate the complexities of aging with confidence, knowing that every day is an opportunity to create cherished memories and embrace the joy of living. Comfort Keepers has made it their mission to not only help today's seniors thrive and find joy, but also to attract, develop, retain, inspire and nurture the caregivers who care for them.

This year, the National Day of Joy will be celebrated in more than 100 locations nationwide where Comfort Keepers has a presence and will include both virtual and local celebrations and various social media extensions to help local communities inspire joy. For more information about the National Day of Joy, Comfort Keepers services, or to become a caregiver in the Tarrant County market visit www.ComfortKeepers.com .

About Comfort Keepers

For over 25 years, Comfort Keepers has been Elevating the Human SpiritSM through its in-home care services by empowering the seniors and adults with disabilities to maintain their independence and realize joy in the everyday moments. Comfort Keepers operates a franchise network that has grown to more than 600 locations in the U.S. and Canada, serving hundreds of thousands of clients since 1998. The company's nationwide network employs thousands of caregivers, also known as Comfort Keepers®, who deliver joy through interactive caregiving by continually communicating with, involving, and engaging with seniors in everyday tasks and activities. For more information, visit ComfortKeepers.com.

