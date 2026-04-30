Comfort Keepers® Named a Top 100 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review

Female franchise owners gave Comfort Keepers high marks for leadership, support and satisfaction, earning the brand a spot on Franchise Business Review's 2026 list.

IRVINE, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comfort Keepers®, a leading in-home care franchise dedicated to elevating the human spirit through quality, compassionate care, has been named a 2026 Top Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review. Only 100 brands made this year's list, which is based entirely on franchisee satisfaction.

For over 25 years, Comfort Keepers has focused on more than just business. The brand has built a community centered on helping seniors remain independent at home. As demand for quality care rises alongside an aging population, the brand offers entrepreneurs an opportunity to build a business with a purpose. Its focus on practical training and franchise support has made it a strong fit for women looking to build a successful career around meaningful work.

Franchise Business Review, a research firm that conducts independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, publishes rankings based solely on franchisee feedback. Each year, the organization analyzes data across hundreds of brands to identify the top performers in key areas such as leadership, training, financial opportunity and work-life balance.

Comfort Keepers was among more than 320 franchise brands, representing nearly 8,550 female franchise owners, that took part in Franchise Business Review's research for its Top Franchises for Women list. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction across critical business areas. Comfort Keepers exceeded FBR's benchmark in every major category. Highlights include:

91% of Comfort Keepers franchisees say they enjoy operating their business.

88% say they enjoy being part of the Comfort Keepers network.

93% say they are likely to recommend the franchise to others.

"Being recognized as a Top Franchise for Women is especially meaningful for Comfort Keepers because so many of our franchise owners and caregivers are women who are driven by purpose as much as performance," said Scott Oaks, vice president of Franchise Development. "We've built a system that supports their success operationally, financially and personally while allowing them to make a real difference in their communities."

To view the full list of the 2026 Top Franchises for Women, visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com.

To find out more information on costs to buy this franchise, please visit https://1851franchise.com/comfort-keepers.

About Comfort Keepers®

For over 25 years, Comfort Keepers has been Elevating the Human Spirit℠ through its in-home care network for seniors and other adults by empowering them to maintain their independence and realize joy in the everyday moments. Comfort Keepers operates a franchise network that has grown to more than 600 locations in the U.S. and Canada, serving hundreds of thousands of clients since 1998. The company's nationwide network employs thousands of caregivers, also known as Comfort Keepers®, who deliver joy through interactive caregiving by continually communicating with, involving, and engaging with seniors in everyday tasks and activities. For more information, visit ComfortKeepers.com.

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SOURCE Comfort Keepers®