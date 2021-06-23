Comfort Keepers® Partners with Acclaimed Gerontologist Alexis Abramson, PhD to Help Seniors and their Families Find Joy, Purpose and Peace of Mind in Today's Changing Times

IRVINE, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comfort Keepers, a market-leading provider of uplifting home care for seniors and adults who need assistance, has partnered with Emmy Award-Winning Journalist and acclaimed Lifestyle Gerontologist Alexis Abramson, PhD to help generate awareness for essential solutions for today's aging boomer generation and their families. The partnership will provide needed tips, guidance and education to seniors and their families through a variety of avenues including press opportunities, digital and social content, educational articles, speaking opportunities and more.

"We are delighted to partner with Alexis Abramson, PhD – a nationally renowned authority and advocate for the senior generation," said Carl McManus, Chief Executive Officer, Comfort Keepers, North America. "Her expertise and experience will be invaluable as we further our mission to deliver quality care, positivity and purpose to today's boomers and their families. Together, we hope to better educate families that there are viable in-home caregiving options out there for adults who need assistance, but also want to remain in the comfort of their own home."

As baby boomers age, the demand for home care continues to increase to accommodate the growing senior population. Today's "Sandwich Generation" (defined as adults who have both young children and aging parents) are often faced with the challenge of finding care for their aging parents who may gradually or suddenly have difficulty with routine tasks and activities. In fact, according to a recent study, nearly half (47%) of Sandwich Generation respondents spend an average of two hours a day caring for parents and in-laws, 37% are financially responsible for parents/in-laws and 27% say that it adds emotional and financial stress to their family¹. Comfort Keepers not only provides assistance for this generation by offering a safe haven for seniors in the comfort of their own homes, but they also strive to elevate the human spirit and deliver inspiration, joy and happiness the clients deserve.

"One of the reasons why I am so excited to partner with Comfort Keepers is that their entire mission is focused on ways to deliver joy and positivity to their clients' lives every day – a quality that separates them from other caregiving services," said Abramson. "I'm looking forward to working with Comfort Keepers as they continue to convey to seniors that just because you're getting older, it doesn't mean it's the end of living joyfully. With the right solutions and guidance in place, we can all look forward to so many amazing possibilities as we age."

About Alexis Abramson, PhD

Alexis Abramson, PhD. is a leading expert in Gerontology, focusing on caregiving, elder fraud prevention and longevity. Dr. Abramson's commitment to multi-generations has been featured in many national publications, including TIME, Forbes, Wall Street Journal, Entrepreneur, and People. Dr. Abramson is an Emmy and Gracie award-winning journalist who has appeared frequently as an on-air expert for NBC's Today Show, CNN, CBS, FOX, MSNBC, and numerous other media outlets. She is a highly sought-after keynote speaker, trainer, strategist, and corporate spokesperson. Dr. Abramson has been a consultant for many major organizations, including L'Oréal Paris, Proctor & Gamble, BMO Private Bank, United Healthcare, COMCAST, Northwestern Mutual, Subway, Walmart, AARP, and others. She has also written several noteworthy books, including The Ultimate Caregiver, STOP Fraud Now and The Ultimate Longevity Guide. Abramson earned her Doctorate in Gerontology from the University of Southern California and was trained in Cybersecurity Fraud Prevention at Harvard University. Learn more about her work by visiting AlexisAbramson.com.

About Comfort Keepers®

For more than two decades, Comfort Keepers® has been Elevating the Human Spirit[SM] through its in-home care network for seniors and other adults by empowering them to maintain their independence and realize joy in the everyday moments. Comfort Keepers is a division of Sodexo, the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life. Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day in 67 countries, through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Comfort Keepers operates a franchise network that has grown to more than 700 locations around the world. In addition to providing services that focus on health care and senior markets, Sodexo's integrated offerings encompass more than 45 years of experience in reception, safety, maintenance and cleaning, foodservices, facilities and equipment management, and concierge services. For more information, visit ComfortKeepers.com.

1The Mass Mutual 2018 State of the American Family Study

SOURCE Comfort Keepers

