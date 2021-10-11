Comfort Leaf Announces New Strategy as a "Disruptive" Cannabinoid Product Company

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comfort Leaf, LLC. ("CL" or the "Company") today announced that it has agreed to sell all of its assets to Fourth St Group, LLC ("FSG").

This transaction will enable Comfort Leaf to launch operations as a growing Direct-to-Consumer wellness-focused cannabinoid company. With this transaction, Comfort Leaf has appointed veteran industry pioneers Steve Bevan and Matty Mangone-Miranda, the two Founders of former US hemp production leader GenCanna Global, Inc. as Strategic Advisors.

"We are pleased to direct the Comfort Leaf team at this exciting time in its evolution and look forward to accelerating its path to success. Comfort Leaf's direct-to-customer platform will enable the delivery of high-quality hemp-derived cannabinoid products at unprecedented prices. Our unique supply chain experience and extensive network will enable Comfort Leaf's products to meet growing consumer desire for lower-cost quality products. We've spent the last several years supplying some of the most successful brands in the industry and now we will be going direct to consumer," said Mr. Mangone-Miranda, former CEO of the first vertical US hemp production company to surpass $100 million in revenues.

"Comfort Leaf will be a leading platform with excellent products that meet the growing demands of cannabinoid consumers, starting with many of the CBD products that we are very well known for producing. We are excited to continue our long-standing mission of delivering access to quality affordable CBD and other cannabinoids to consumers. The Comfort Leaf team leverages our expertise and resources to create unmatched price access at scale while focusing on quality, accessibility, and equity throughout the global supply chain," said Mr. Bevan.

Comfort Leaf is energized by the immediate vision and operational excellence in combination with extensive network partnerships. Mr. Mangone-Miranda's history of legislative and regulatory base-building in Colorado led to the strategic evolution of what is now known as Charlotte's Web.

Further, his foresight in acquiring the first MOU in Kentucky to allow for outdoor cultivation of low THC cannabis (hemp) at scale coupled with the dramatic production and sales of GenCanna was the catalyst for the industry that exists today. Comfort Leaf is well-positioned to move its mission forward advancing a category that needs real leadership and significant disruption.

Mr. Bevan's drive to found the US Hemp Roundtable created both a federal voice for cannabinoid legalization and the production standards for hemp growers and processors. This provides the basis for much of the best quality hemp-derived products now readily available to consumers. Comfort Leaf is blessed to have this best-in-class combination directing its strategic growth.

ABOUT COMFORT LEAF, LLC.

Comfort Leaf is a "Seed to Sale" quality-driven technology platform specializing in the global distribution of hemp-derived CBD and other cannabinoid products. Comfort Leaf's Purpose over Profit ethos integrates UN Social Development Goals into its desire to provide consumers with affordable access to premium quality cannabinoid products worldwide.

For more information visit: https://comfortleaf.com/



ABOUT FOURTH ST GROUP, LLC

Founded in 2021, FSG is a strategic consulting, management, and investment group that provides dynamic business solutions to a select partner network.

For more information, visit www.fourthstgroup.com

