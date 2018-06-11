Comfort Research Recognized by Forbes as One of America's Best Small Companies

Forbes highlights Comfort Research as a philanthropic company that donates 10 percent of its profits to local charities. Comfort Research is also recognized for its DIRT award which pays $1,500 to an employee that goes above and beyond to "Do the Right Thing." The company also has a FAB award—an honor that pays $10,000 annually to an employee who "finds a better way" of doing their job in a manner that makes a significant impact on the company and/or its culture.

"We're honored to be acknowledged by Forbes as one of the best small companies of 2018, and we couldn't have earned this awesome award without the help of our remarkable employees," said Matt Jung, FABulator at Comfort Research. "We give them the freedom to think independently and they return that in multiples by sharing amazing ideas that drive our business and our culture forward."

In the past year, Comfort Research has been named "Outstanding Growth Award" winner by Grand Rapids' Association for Corporate Growth as well as a "Best and Brightest" place to work for in Michigan.

"Comfort and style continually evolve, and the same goes for people," Said Chip George, Ambassador of Awesome at Comfort Research. "We strive to create affordable, unique furniture and lifestyle products that we believe CAN and DO bring comfort to all. In doing so, we have a team that remains hungry to find new ways to innovate and be at the top of the fun-furniture game."

ABOUT COMFORT RESEARCH

Comfort Research is a lifestyle, product design and manufacturing company, based in the heart of West Michigan. The company creates seating products for both indoors and outdoors, and the unique pool/lake product market. Their comfortable products are filled with house-made beans, recycled shredded foam, or molded with its patented Orahh Technology, bringing their customers the most revolutionizing, affordable furniture. Big Joe products are sold at most major mass retailers, both brick and mortar, online and at BuyBigJoe.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comfort-research-recognized-by-forbes-as-one-of-americas-best-small-companies-300664002.html

SOURCE Comfort Research