HIGH POINT, N.C., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boss Design continues its mission to turn workplaces into destination spaces across the United States with the launch of three new furniture collections. The exquisitely designed Remi tub chair is joined by Frida, a focus pod that puts the emphasis on comfort, and the Mews workplace pod system – a collection of eight customizable pods with fabric, color and upholstery options that bring the user experience fore.

COMFORT, SUSTAINABILITY & TIMELESS APPEAL BOSS DESIGN LAUNCHES REMI, FRIDA & MEWS IN THE USA Post this Mews on display in the Boss Design NeoCon 2024 showroom Frida on display in the Boss Design NeoCon 2024 showroom Remi on display in the Boss Design NeoCon 2024 showroom

"What excites me is the potential Remi, Frida and Mews will have across the US and Canada as organizations transform their workspace settings to places that are approachable yet agile – environments that look and feel comfortable, appealing and welcoming. The emphasis is on creating places that are better to be in – in short, destination spaces," says Dan Chong, President of Boss Design, North America.

NEXT-LEVEL SUSTAINABILITY WITH REMI

Inspired by natural forms of seashells and flowers, Remi's conical back and arms wrap around its seat section – a soft, rounded cushion that rises like proving dough. However, not only does Remi's gentle organic form welcome the sitter but the chair is manufactured using materials that have far less impact on the environment.

Remi's back and seat are rendered in Bio-Pur® injection molded polyurethane foam, which has a carbon footprint 75% lower than PU foam made using fossil fuels. Bio-Pur® is produced with biomethane and bio-naphtha derived from agricultural biomass, a renewable resource that comes at almost no cost to the planet.

In addition, Remi's internal steel frame and base can be recycled, and the plywood box within the seat section is made from FSC-certified recyclable timber. A holistic, nature-inspired philosophy guided Remi's design process from the beginning, with every curve, surface, foam density and material selection carefully considered for a piece that looks natural and appealing – and is better for the environment.

"Remi represents a tipping point in furniture manufacturing. By pioneering the application of Bio-Pur® we've been able to craft a product that's better for the planet and gives our customers the opportunity to drastically reduce their carbon footprint when specifying a scheme. This comes with no compromise in terms of quality or comfort, and we hope manufacturers around the world will embrace materials like Bio-Pur®. It will be to everyone's benefit," says Mark Barrell, Design Director, Boss Design.

A FOCUS ON COZY WITH FRIDA

Sharing the same design DNA, Frida is a focus pod with visual appeal emanating from the gentle curves of its form and a sling seat that seems to float on air, surrounded by a foam-padded privacy screen for an intimate, snug impression. Beneath this cozy nook is space for the sitter to stow their bag behind their legs for an added sense of security.

With first-class upholstery delivering ergonomic comfort throughout the day, Frida's screen provides the visual and acoustic privacy for focus work, comms, or simply to relax and destress. A simple, upright form makes it easy to configure Frida in banks, clusters or alternate facing pairs to create a winding S-shape intervention – like a river of tranquility through the space.

Departing from the corporate look of its category, Frida is ideal for crafting a comfortable atmosphere in open plan and shared workspaces, atriums, waiting areas and travel lounges across North America.

FOCUS, CONNECT AND COLLABORATE WITH MEWS

The Mews Collection is a workplace pod system designed to deliver high levels of functionality and flexibility, with spaces that feel calm and habitable. With eight attractively designed compatible units, Mews gives architects and designers a toolkit to define the space around each pod cluster for a seamless continuum between architecture and décor.

There are different units in the collection to accommodate individual working, videoconferencing and two- to four-person meets, with comprehensive options across power and connectivity, fabric and upholstery specifications, seating, desking and tabling, glazing and curtaining all enabling the specifier to craft the atmosphere and fine-tune the level of privacy within each space.

With functionality inspired by the traditional mews architecture found in British cities, Mews also brings a hint of Art Deco to a space with the glazing delineated by its black frames. Each pod has lighting, temperature, acoustic and air quality features to create ergonomic and comfortable places to work, connect and collaborate.

"With their modern European design language, Remi, Frida and Mews will be artfully honed by skilled American employees, crafting products that embody our devotion to sustainable design and manufacturing at our facility in High Point, NC. They exemplify the way Boss products are designed to transform spaces, leading to workplaces that are not just more productive but better to be in," says Dan Chong, President of Boss Design, North America.

Twitter: @Boss_Design

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BossDesign

Instagram: @wearebossdesign

About Boss Design

Based in High Point, North Carolina, Boss Design combines traditional craftsmanship with leading European design to manufacture furniture to create destination spaces in commercial and hospitality settings. Committed to sustainability, Boss sources the highest quality materials from US suppliers. It is part of the Boss Design Group, founded by Brian Murray in 1983 in Dudley, United Kingdom.

www.bossdesign.com

About Bio-Pur® foam

The Bio-Pur® injection moulded polyurethane foam used in Remi is supplied by Interfoam, based in Bedford, United Kingdom. In addition to reducing the carbon footprint of PU foam by 75% compared to fossil fuel-based equivalents, it is Crib-5, POPS and PFAS compliant, and halogen free.

www.interfoam.co.uk

SOURCE Boss Design