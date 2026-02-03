Comfortably Different: Duluth Trading and Southern Comfort Drop Limited-Edition Buck Naked® Underwear

Smooth, easygoing comfort for your glass and your bottom!

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duluth Trading Co. , a lifestyle brand of men's and women's workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, today announced a limited-edition collaboration with Southern Comfort, the original ready-for-anything whiskey.

The partnership redesigns Duluth's no-pinch, no-stink, no-sweat Buck Naked Boxer Briefs ($24.50) with a unique print inspired by Southern Comfort's iconic bottle and label. A true fan-favorite with over 20,000 five-star reviews, Duluth's Buck Naked underwear delivers lightweight, moisture-wicking performance for all-day wearability, and this new Southern Comfort pattern adds another dimension of "comfort down south."

"True comfort doesn't get much better than a smooth glass of whiskey and your favorite pair of underwear," said Ricker Schlecht, SVP of Product Development at Duluth Trading. "That's why we're thrilled to partner with Southern Comfort for this collaboration and celebrate our brands' shared love for the finer, and comfier, things in life."

"Southern Comfort has a long history of delivering a smooth, approachable experience that reflects the brand's commitment to comfort and quality," said David Binder, Senior Brand Director at Sazerac. "Duluth Trading's reputation for comfort and quality aligns naturally with our brand values. This partnership is a fantastic way to celebrate comfort the best way we know how – with underwear and fine spirits."

The limited-edition Duluth Trading x Southern Comfort Buck Naked Boxer Brief is available now exclusively on duluthtrading.com and in select Duluth Trading retail locations while supplies last. Intended for consumers 21 and older. Please enjoy responsibly.

About Duluth Trading

Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, Duluth Trading Co. caters to the lifestyle of the modern, self- reliant American. Duluth Trading's family of brands offer high-quality, solution-based apparel, accessories and gear for men and women to help them take on life with their own two hands. Duluth Trading honors its roots by creating the hardest-working products, backed by the "Superior Standard," and commits to providing outstanding customer service under the "No Bull Guarantee." To learn more, visit www.duluthtrading.com or one of the 65 Duluth Trading store locations nationwide.

About Southern Comfort

Southern Comfort Spirit Whiskey was created by M.W. Heron in 1874 and is one of the world's largest whiskey brands with sales in over 100 countries. Southern Comfort is available in Original 70pf, Black 80pf and in a 100pf offering. Southern Comfort is owned by the Sazerac Company of New Orleans. For more tasteful updates and information, visit www.southerncomfort.com and follow @SouthernComfort on Instagram and Facebook .

